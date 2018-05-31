5 players who could follow Zinedine Zidane out of Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's resignation as Real manager could well lead to the departure of these superstars. What do you think?

Zinedine Zidane announced his resignation from his post as Real Madrid manager earlier today, just five days after winning the UEFA Champions League for a third consecutive time. In addition to the Champions League, Zidane has also led Real Madrid to one La Liga title, two FIFA Club World Cup titles, two UEFA Super Cups and one Supercopa de Espana. Very impressive from 'Zizou' who turned out to be as good a manager as he was a player.

He also achieved what very few had in recent years at the club; to keep the locker room happy and egos in check. A likeable and respected manager, Zidane will be missed in the dressing room and there may certainly be a few players who could be affected by his resignation and follow him out of the door.

On that note, here is a look at 5 such Real Madrid stars:

#5 Keylor Navas

Real Madrid is a team of superstars and their ability to attract 'big' names makes it somewhat baffling that they don't have a goalkeeper in their ranks mentioned among the world's best.

Zidane, however, has kept the faith in Keylor Navas and his performances have continued to improve as a result. The Costa Rican even put in a man-of-the-match performance in the UEFA Champions League second leg tie against Bayern Munich.

A new manager could, however, use the vast resources at his disposal to try and sign a 'big- name' keeper with AS Roma's Allison already reportedly being linked. Maybe even one more push for long-term target David de Gea, leading Navas through the exit door.