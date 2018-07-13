Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who could leave Barcelona after the World Cup

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.19K   //    13 Jul 2018, 21:14 IST

Enter capt
Coutinho has been a subject of interest for PSG lately

FC Barcelona has been quite active in the transfer market in the past few days. In terms of a major departure, Paulinho has returned to China on a season long loan.

On the other hand, Arthur from Gremio has been signed to fill in for the Brazilian. Also, the center-back from Seville - Clement Lenglet has been announced as the club's second signing of the summer.

Some major deals have been put on hold because of the players' involvement in the World Cup. The Catalans would be one of the busiest clubs in the market once the tournament concludes.

Ernesto Valverde needs to address various areas in his squad to challenge Real Madrid in the upcoming season. There is no room for mediocrity at the Camp Nou and that is what the hour demands.

One should expect a major clear-out in terms of dead-wood from the club in the coming days.

That said, here are the few players who could be shown the exit door at the club to make room for fresh arrivals.

#5 Rafinha

E
The midfielder was loaned to Inter in 2017/18.

The Brazilian was signed by the Spanish giants in 2014 from Celta de Vigo. He was an essential squad member under the former boss, Luis Enrique.

Also read: Barcelona: 5 players the club can sign this summer

The Brazilian has the versatility of being deployed anywhere in attacking or central midfield. However, the player could never break into the first team because of the quality the team already possessed.

Rafinha's performances were also not up to the club's standards as he lacked composure and vision whenever called upon for the job.

Under Valverde's management, the player saw his game time reduce even more. Consequently, he was loaned to Inter Milan in January till the end of the campaign.

He made 17 Serie A appearances and provided two goals and three assists for the Italian side. The player still remains to be an interesting prospect for the Italian side.

Inter have an option of permanently signing the player for €35 million and they are most likely to exercise it.

All stats via transfermarkt

Page 1 of 5 Next
Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Barcelona Players Who Can Shine Next Season 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Barcelona players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
5 players whose careers declined after joining Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
4 big players who could leave La Liga this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Barcelona in summer 2018
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup stars who could make Barcelona unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 world class midfielders who could replace Paulinho at...
RELATED STORY
5 players who need to leave their club this summer
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona players who won't be at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us