5 players who could leave Barcelona after the World Cup

Aditya Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 13 Jul 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Coutinho has been a subject of interest for PSG lately

FC Barcelona has been quite active in the transfer market in the past few days. In terms of a major departure, Paulinho has returned to China on a season long loan.

On the other hand, Arthur from Gremio has been signed to fill in for the Brazilian. Also, the center-back from Seville - Clement Lenglet has been announced as the club's second signing of the summer.

Some major deals have been put on hold because of the players' involvement in the World Cup. The Catalans would be one of the busiest clubs in the market once the tournament concludes.

Ernesto Valverde needs to address various areas in his squad to challenge Real Madrid in the upcoming season. There is no room for mediocrity at the Camp Nou and that is what the hour demands.

One should expect a major clear-out in terms of dead-wood from the club in the coming days.

That said, here are the few players who could be shown the exit door at the club to make room for fresh arrivals.

#5 Rafinha

The midfielder was loaned to Inter in 2017/18.

The Brazilian was signed by the Spanish giants in 2014 from Celta de Vigo. He was an essential squad member under the former boss, Luis Enrique.

Also read: Barcelona: 5 players the club can sign this summer

The Brazilian has the versatility of being deployed anywhere in attacking or central midfield. However, the player could never break into the first team because of the quality the team already possessed.

Rafinha's performances were also not up to the club's standards as he lacked composure and vision whenever called upon for the job.

Under Valverde's management, the player saw his game time reduce even more. Consequently, he was loaned to Inter Milan in January till the end of the campaign.

He made 17 Serie A appearances and provided two goals and three assists for the Italian side. The player still remains to be an interesting prospect for the Italian side.

Inter have an option of permanently signing the player for €35 million and they are most likely to exercise it.

All stats via transfermarkt