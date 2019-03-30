×
5 Players who could leave Barcelona in the summer

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
194   //    30 Mar 2019, 19:04 IST

Philippe Coutinho is having a difficult season at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho is having a difficult season at Barcelona

FC Barcelona has been arguably the busiest club in the transfer market from a past couple of seasons. The Blaugrana club has stolen the headlines of the show numerous times for investing the behemoth amount of money in the past couple of transfer windows and, for departures of some of the high profile players as well.

Currently, the Catalonia outfit sits at the top of La Liga table and are 10 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Barcelona knocked French club Lyon out of Champions League to qualify for the quarters and are drawn to play against Manchester United.

Despite the remarkable run so far, some of the players in Barcelona's squad are going through contrasting fortunes and are having a quite difficult season. Apparently, it has resulted in heavy transfer speculation mounting around them and their Barcelona career may come to an end this summer.

Moreover, contracts of some players run out at the cessation of this campaign which intends they could be all set to depart Catalonia and have already come under the radars of some of the European clubs around.

On this note, let us take a look at five players who could part ways with Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

#5 Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen
Thomas Vermaelen

Barcelona signed Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal for €19 million in the summer transfer window 2014. However, his Barcelona move hasn't worked out that well for both the club and the player.

The Belgian's Blaugrana career has been derailed by unfortunate injuries and has made just 25 appearances in La Liga in his five-year reign at the Camp Nou. However, the veteran center back is back from the injury is enjoying some game time this season.

But, it looks highly unlikely that he will be the long term first team prospect as Barcelona has a plethora of talented defenders at the moment. Moreover, his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and he may part ways with Barcelona in the coming transfer window.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
