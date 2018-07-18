5 players who could leave Chelsea this summer

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9.77K // 18 Jul 2018, 19:28 IST

With Maurizio Sarri in charge of Chelsea now, things are going to drastically change at Stamford Bridge. We have already seen the arrival of Jorginho from Napoli along with the arrival of Sarri and we may see some more new faces at the London club before the transfer window ends.

Sarri is an experienced manager and he had an impressive 65.99% win rate at Napoli but with the Italian not being able to win any trophy so far in his career, it will be difficult for him to convince the players to believe in him. Sarri would love to keep all of the Chelsea players but with the Blues out of the Champions League for this season and with some discontent already present in the dressing room with some of the events happening last season with Antonio Conte, it doesn't get any easy for Sarri.

Here are five players who could be affected:

#1 Alvaro Morata

Morata will struggle to get a start at Chelsea if he decides to stay

The former Real Madrid striker didn’t have the best of the seasons with the Blues the last time. Morata was signed by Antonio Conte to fill in the void left by Diego Costa’s absence last season.

After an impressive start to the 2017-18 season, Morata struggled immensely to make a difference in front of the goal. It was not just his decision-making but also his sharpness in the box that wasn’t going right. With Olivier Giroud’s arrival last winter, Morata struggled more to keep his place in the starting XI for the London side and with new manager Maurizio Sarri willing to bring former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea, Morata’s future at the club becomes more doubtful.

In a bid to bring Higuain to London, we might see Morata going the other way back to Turin. Morata had an impressive spell with Juventus and with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala around him, there are chances he can regain his lost form and get back to scoring goals regularly. Practically, it is a deal which can happen and it can work out well for both the players involved. According to the recent reports, AC Milan also remains an option for the Spanish striker.

