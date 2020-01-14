5 players who could move in the January transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be hoping Manchester United can pull off one transfer

We are reaching the halfway mark of the January transfer window and until now, we haven't seen many big transfers come to fruition. That said, there are still many huge transfer stories that are developing every day and one cannot rule out the possibility of a big-money signing until the transfer window slams shut.

Some teams have been more active than the rest; the likes of Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are seemingly looking to sign some players, which is understandable because every single one of them require players to fill some holes in their respective squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who could leave their respective clubs in January.

#5 Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal is looking to move on

Arturo Vidal is another player who has been linked to Inter Milan, although many clubs seem to be in the running for him. The Chilean has found life difficult at the Camp Nou since his switch from Bayern Munich and it shouldn't come as a surprise that he wants to leave.

Inter CEO Marotta about Arturo Vidal: “He’d be an important player for us. We’re in talks with Barcelona but it’ll depend by many factors... I’m told Barça manager Valverde position is under discussion at the club so we’ll see what will happen”. 🔵 #Barcelona #Inter #Vidal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2020

Also, now that Barcelona have sacked Ernesto Valverde, there's no guarantee that the Blaugrana's new manager Quique Setien will prefer him. So, expect the veteran midfielder to have a chat about his future with the new head coach and come to a decision before the end of the winter transfer window.

As of now, it seems Inter Milan have already initiated first contact.

