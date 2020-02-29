5 players who could play a key role in El Clasico

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

Barcelona vs Real Madrid remains one of the biggest clashes in world football. A fixture filled with some legendary moments that has seen some of the world's greatest legends go head-to-head against one another, there are few other games which incite the level of excitement as Spain's El Clasico.

On Sunday night, the two European heavyweights will go against each other for the second time this season as Real Madrid host their bitter rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With just two points separating league leaders Barcelona from their opponents this weekend at the top of the table, this game promises to be a high-octane and exciting battle between the two most historic clubs in Spain. With such fine margins, a win or loss in this game could well decide who will be crowned the champions of Spain at the end of this season.

In this article, we take a look at five players who could be key to their respective teams in this much-awaited game.

#5 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Most recently, Sergio Ramos was sent off in the Champions League first-leg against Manchester City, and he will be missing the second leg. However, the Spanish international is a man for the big occasions and has stepped up during clutch moments more than any other defender this century, so he will be relishing the challenge of stopping Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

The Catalan club has been looking more potent in front of goal recently, and they will be looking for all three points on Sunday. Ramos is always a threat both at the back and offensively, and the home fans will be looking at their captain to have a great game as his team hopes to regain the LaLiga title this year.

