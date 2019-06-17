×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
526   //    17 Jun 2019, 07:30 IST

Pogba has faced an awful lot of criticism since joining Manchester United
Pogba has faced an awful lot of criticism since joining Manchester United

There aren’t many players around the world who generate as much debate as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Ever since the Frenchman returned to United from Juventus in 2016, there has been a lot of talk about whether he has been good enough, what his best position is, and whether he has the right attitude to perform at Old Trafford. 

He has now opened the door to a move away from Manchester, as he recently said: “For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, with both Juventus and Real Madrid reportedly battling it out over his signature. 

Last season was Pogba’s best in terms of numbers as a United player, as he scored 13 Premier League goals, as well as providing nine assists. However, it was a season of failure for United as a whole, as they finished sixth in the Premier League, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

If Pogba is to leave United this summer, then they must surely reinvest the funds from his transfer in a replacement, as his departure would leave them short in the centre of the park. Here are five men who could replace him at Old Trafford this summer.

#1 Youri Tielemans (Monaco)

Tielemans impressed in his short time with Leicester City
Tielemans impressed in his short time with Leicester City

From what we have seen from United’s transfer business so far this summer, they are looking to rebuild the squad with a number of young, very talented players. Already, they have bought in Daniel James from Swansea City, while they have also made a bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The next man on that list could be Youri Tielemans, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Leicester City in the second half of last season. 

As we saw during his first few months in charge of the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to instill a passing style of football at Old Trafford, and Tielemans fits the bill. At 22, he already looks like a class act, and scored three times, and made four assists, in his time at Leicester last season. He won’t come cheap, because of his obvious potential, but he would be an excellent addition to this United side.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Ivan Rakitić Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United need to keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils have French star on the radar to replace Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba agrees terms with Real Madrid, Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on one condition and identify Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: "I don't think Pogba will stay", says Paul Ince
RELATED STORY
3 player who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
"It's time for a new challenge," Paul Pogba admits on Adidas tour in Japan
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us