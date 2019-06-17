5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 526 // 17 Jun 2019, 07:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pogba has faced an awful lot of criticism since joining Manchester United

There aren’t many players around the world who generate as much debate as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Ever since the Frenchman returned to United from Juventus in 2016, there has been a lot of talk about whether he has been good enough, what his best position is, and whether he has the right attitude to perform at Old Trafford.

He has now opened the door to a move away from Manchester, as he recently said: “For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, with both Juventus and Real Madrid reportedly battling it out over his signature.

Last season was Pogba’s best in terms of numbers as a United player, as he scored 13 Premier League goals, as well as providing nine assists. However, it was a season of failure for United as a whole, as they finished sixth in the Premier League, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

If Pogba is to leave United this summer, then they must surely reinvest the funds from his transfer in a replacement, as his departure would leave them short in the centre of the park. Here are five men who could replace him at Old Trafford this summer.

#1 Youri Tielemans (Monaco)

Tielemans impressed in his short time with Leicester City

From what we have seen from United’s transfer business so far this summer, they are looking to rebuild the squad with a number of young, very talented players. Already, they have bought in Daniel James from Swansea City, while they have also made a bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The next man on that list could be Youri Tielemans, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Leicester City in the second half of last season.

As we saw during his first few months in charge of the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to instill a passing style of football at Old Trafford, and Tielemans fits the bill. At 22, he already looks like a class act, and scored three times, and made four assists, in his time at Leicester last season. He won’t come cheap, because of his obvious potential, but he would be an excellent addition to this United side.

1 / 5 NEXT