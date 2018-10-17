×
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba if he leaves Manchester United

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
626   //    17 Oct 2018, 13:18 IST

He is one of their best players
He is one of their best players

Manchester United is a club that used to be in the news for signing superstars, and for winning tournaments. However, at present it is a club that is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Manager Jose Mourinho's fall-outs with players has become way too common these days, and United have been losing to minnows like West Ham and Brighton. As a result, they find themselves stuck in 8th position - 7 points behind the table toppers.

To add to their misery, Paul Pogba has reportedly threatened to leave Manchester for clubs like Barcelona and Juventus. He is one of their best players, and in the event he leaves, United will fall into a big mess.

There are a few players of his calibre who can be transferred in as replacement, and in this article we shall have a look at 5 such players.

#5 Toni Kroos

He is an exceptional player
He is an exceptional player

There aren't many midfielders who are better than Toni Kroos. The Real Madrid man was linked to The Red Devils in the summer, but those rumours didn't materialise. He is an exceptional player who often starts the counter attacks and has the ability to take stunning free kicks. He is a top quality playmaker, and has many a time assisted the likes of Ronaldo and Bale.

However, this season the German player hasn't recorded any goals or assists, and that is due to the fact that he has played in a deeper role. Recently he expressed his frustration over his new role and says that he wants to play in a more central and attacking role.

If his needs aren't met, he might force the club to sell him, and United will be waiting with their arms wide open.

#4 Frenkie de Jong

The 21 year old is the talk of the town
The 21 year old is the talk of the town

Every month or 2, there are a couple of talented youngsters who are linked with a move to a big club, and this time around it is Ajax's Frenkie de Jong. The 21 year old is the talk of the town, and has delivered some solid performances in the recent past. The Dutchman has been linked with several clubs, including the Manchester clubs and Barcelona.

Although he isn't a like-for-like replacement, he can be a great addition as a midfielder who plays deep. This will allow the likes of Fellaini and Fred to go forward and help in the counter attacks.

He can also play as a centre back - a position which has been United's Achilles Heel in the recent past. He is yet to contribute in a goal this season, which is understandable given the fact that he plays in a very deep role.

All stats via transfermarkt

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
