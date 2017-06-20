5 players who could reunite with Jose Mourinho this summer

Jose Mourinho has managed quite a few superstars over the years and here are 5 who could reunite with the Portuguese this summer.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 16:18 IST

Di Maria signed for Manchester United in 2014 for £59.7m but left after a year

A manager who more often than not divides opinion, José Mourinho has wreaked havoc at every club he’s managed. His idiosyncratic press conferences and defiant style of management have created enemies and friends in several countries. It’s also because of this mentality that he’s hopped from club to club, managing several of Europe’s top sides.

In a managerial career that has spanned over 17 years, the Special One has managed 8 teams in Europe and in that time, he’s looked after some of the world’s best players. Some love him, some don’t, but it’s guaranteed that every single one of them remembers him.

Here are 5 players who could reunite with José Mourinho this summer as Manchester United are expected to go all out once more.

#5 Angel Di Maria

From Benfica to Real Madrid to Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain, Angel Di Maria has lived a star-studded lifestyle everywhere he’s gone. The man born in Rosario has turned his humble beginnings into a glorious living, as he’s played for some of the most famous clubs in the world, under the most famous managers in the world. That illustrious list includes the king of controversy himself, José Mourinho.

It was the Portuguese manager that gave Di Maria his first big break at the Bernabéu when he signed him from Benfica for a hefty fee. Mourinho showed faith in him by starting him over the beloved Kaka in the La Liga games.

This past season, Di Maria and his teammates failed in retaining the Ligue 1 title. The Argentine himself was below par as he only managed 6 goals and 7 assists in the league campaign. As Mourinho looks to establish his United empire, Di Maria would be the perfect type of acquisition to set their title charge in motion.