×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players who could still make big-money moves this summer

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    16 Jul 2019, 15:13 IST

Coutinho has had a difficult time at Barcelona since joining from Liverpool
Coutinho has had a difficult time at Barcelona since joining from Liverpool

It is only mid-July, and we have already seen an awful lot of transfer business done across Europe, with well over £1 billion spent across the continent.

Over a quarter of a billion pounds has been spent by Real Madrid, who have revamped their squad after a disappointing 2018/19 season. They spent £90 million to bring Eden Hazard to the club from Chelsea, as well as spending big on the likes of Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy. 

Not to be outdone, rivals Barcelona paid Atletico Madrid £108 million to sign Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, while they also completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong that they had agreed in January. Atletico have replaced Griezmann with 19-year-old Benfica forward Joao Felix, in the process making him the most expensive player in the club’s history.

In the Premier League, champions Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign midfielder Rodri from Atletico in a deal worth £63 million. Tottenham have also broken their transfer record by spending £54 million on Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, over 18 months after their last signing. 

Bayern Munich have also refreshed their squad this summer, with French World Cup winners Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard moving to the Allianz Arena, while Mats Hummels has returned to Borussia Dortmund, three years after leaving.

There are still a number of clubs who will need improvements during this transfer window, and there is going to be an awful lot of money spent. Here are five men who could still make big money moves in the next few weeks.

#1 Harry Maguire (Leicester City)


Manchester United failed to bring Maguire to the club last summer
Manchester United failed to bring Maguire to the club last summer

This is a transfer saga that feels like it has been going on for a long time. Last summer, Jose Mourinho was unable to bring Harry Maguire to Manchester United, a move that contributed to his fall out with the board at Old Trafford, and eventually led to his sacking in December. Now, it looks like United are back for another go, but they could face some competition from their city rivals.

The 26-year-old has told Leicester that he wants to leave this summer, and it will be a matter of who wins the bidding war between the two Manchester sides. It is likely that the Foxes will demand a world-record fee for Maguire, surpassing the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Neymar Philippe Coutinho
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 midfielders the Red Devils should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 top players who could leave La Liga this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona duo, Solskjaer ready to let six players leave this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players who could inherit Alexis Sanchez's number 7 jersey next season
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
4 potential destinations for Philippe Coutinho this summer
RELATED STORY
The top 5 Premier League players who could be free agents this summer
RELATED STORY
The highest-paid footballers from each of Europe's top five leagues
RELATED STORY
€90 million Barcelona man agrees move to PSG, Juventus and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal, New Chelsea coach to be announced tomorrow and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us