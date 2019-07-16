5 players who could still make big-money moves this summer

Coutinho has had a difficult time at Barcelona since joining from Liverpool

It is only mid-July, and we have already seen an awful lot of transfer business done across Europe, with well over £1 billion spent across the continent.

Over a quarter of a billion pounds has been spent by Real Madrid, who have revamped their squad after a disappointing 2018/19 season. They spent £90 million to bring Eden Hazard to the club from Chelsea, as well as spending big on the likes of Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

Not to be outdone, rivals Barcelona paid Atletico Madrid £108 million to sign Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, while they also completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong that they had agreed in January. Atletico have replaced Griezmann with 19-year-old Benfica forward Joao Felix, in the process making him the most expensive player in the club’s history.

In the Premier League, champions Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign midfielder Rodri from Atletico in a deal worth £63 million. Tottenham have also broken their transfer record by spending £54 million on Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, over 18 months after their last signing.

Bayern Munich have also refreshed their squad this summer, with French World Cup winners Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard moving to the Allianz Arena, while Mats Hummels has returned to Borussia Dortmund, three years after leaving.

There are still a number of clubs who will need improvements during this transfer window, and there is going to be an awful lot of money spent. Here are five men who could still make big money moves in the next few weeks.

#1 Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Manchester United failed to bring Maguire to the club last summer

This is a transfer saga that feels like it has been going on for a long time. Last summer, Jose Mourinho was unable to bring Harry Maguire to Manchester United, a move that contributed to his fall out with the board at Old Trafford, and eventually led to his sacking in December. Now, it looks like United are back for another go, but they could face some competition from their city rivals.

The 26-year-old has told Leicester that he wants to leave this summer, and it will be a matter of who wins the bidding war between the two Manchester sides. It is likely that the Foxes will demand a world-record fee for Maguire, surpassing the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

