5 players who followed their manager to new clubs

Guardiola brought Thiago from Barcelona to Bayern Munich

Richarlison's €56 million move to Everton reunites the Brazilian with his former boss, Marco Silva. Having signed the 21-year-old for Watford last summer, Silva has again splashed the cash on the young forward to bring him to Goodison Park as the Toffee's marquee summer signing.

This phenomenon is not rare. Managers often feel an affiliation towards particular players. Occasionally this connection is down to the quality or potential of the player. However, more often than not the bond is established due to dressing room influence with the player acting as the eyes and ears for their manager when he is not around.

Today's manager-merry-go-round leaves bosses struggling to stay at one club for an extended period of time. Instead, they often arrive at clubs with short- to medium-term plans and leave for a new challenge once their mission is completed. That is if they are not "mutually consented" before their contract expires.

This leaves managers as nomads, moving from club to club every few years without much stability. It is little surprise then, that many coaches look to the playing staff as a form of consistency in their professional lives and repeatedly sign the same player again and again.

Inspired by Marco Silva's consecutive signings of Richarlison, here are 5 other top manager and player combinations which are seemingly inseparable.

#1 Jose Mourinho & Ricardo Carvalho (Porto, Chelsea & Real Madrid)

Mourinho signed Carvalho three times

The love affair between compatriots Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho began at Porto in 2012. At the time, both Mourinho and Carvalho were far from being the household names they are today. The former was assuming his first big management job while the later was struggling for a first-team place.

However, the 2003/04 season was when both would become superstars. Under the guidance of Mourinho, Carvalho and Porto swept the Portuguese League title and won the Champions League for the first time in its current format. This victory led to the recognition of Carvalho as a world-class defender and forever scribed Jose Mourinho as the "Special One".

Following his incredible European success, Mourinho was headhunted by Chelsea and left for Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2003/04 season. The Portuguese manager immediately signed Ricardo Carvalho for €30 million and the duo went on to lift the Premier League and League Cup during their first season together in West London.

The pair enjoyed huge success at Stamford Bridge until Jose Mourinho left the club by mutual consent in September 2007. Carvalho remained with Chelsea for three more years until, once again, Mourinho came calling.

The Special One had enjoyed a brief spell at Inter Milan before heading to the Bernabeu in 2010. Upon his arrival in the Spanish capital, Mourinho made the now 32-year-old Carvalho his main priority and secured his signature for €7.9 million from former employers Chelsea.

The pair once again enjoyed instant success, beating Barcelona in the 2011 Copa del Rey final. However, a combination of Carvalho's age and deteriorating form led to the defender struggling for a first-team place over the following two seasons. In 2013, the Portuguese defender was released by Real Marid. Just days later, Mourinho also left the Spanish giants by mutual consent.

This spelled the end of their relationship as Carvalho signed for Monaco while Mourinho made his return to Chelsea. In total, they enjoyed 8 seasons together, winning league titles in Portugal, England, and Spain and capturing the Champions League trophy in 2004.

