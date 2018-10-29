5 players who may have no future at Real Madrid if Antonio Conte takes over

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.53K // 29 Oct 2018, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Before Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-1, the famous club had already suffered one of their worst ever starts to a season. The huge defeat to rivals Barcelona seemingly ended the reign of Julen Lopetegui after just months in charge, and reports have heavily suggested that Antonio Conte is about to be appointed as the new manager.

Real Madrid have dominated Europe over the last five years, winning four Champions League trophies in that time. The Spanish club's European dominance is now coming to an abrupt end, and an ageing team means that big changes in personal are likely in the next two transfer windows. Here are five of the players that we expect to see make way, as Antonio Conte put's his own stamp on the club.

#5 Lucas Vazquez

Vazquez often features from the Madrid Bench

It took Vazquez a number of years to finally breakthrough at his boyhood club. He features in almost every game, however it is nearly always from the bench.

The 27-year-old is now at the age where he needs to play regularly, and Conte is likely to sign a number of high profile players that would further push the Spanish International down the pecking order. Both player and club would benefit from a break up.

#4 Keylor Navas

Navas has lost his place to Courtois

Keylor Navas was an instrumental figure as Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League titles. The Costa Rican was however replaced as number 1 by Thibaut Courtois over the summer, and his game time is now limited to cup competitions.

Antonio Conte of course managed the Belgian at Chelsea, and the Italian repeatedly stated that the 26-year-old was among the best goalkeepers in the world. Due to the pairs past success together and their seemingly great relationship, Navas' will likely be moved on to raise funds for new signings.

1 / 2 NEXT