5 players who need to leave their clubs

Does James Rodriguez require a new challenge?

The transfer window is a busy and crucial period. Clubs, agents and players all try to find out what is best for them and try to pursue that path. But, in reality, it doesn't always work out that smoothly. Some transfers that seemed like a match made in heaven ended up with the player stagnating at their current clubs and, in order to revive their careers, they need to move on.

In this article, we take a look five such talented and established stars who need to find a new home to reignite their flagging careers.

#5 Wilfried Zaha

Zaha is arguably the best dribbler in the Premier League

Wilfried Zaha's case is considerably different from the others on this list. Playing time wise, there is no issue. Zaha is Crystal Palace's talisman and best player and has been so for a number of years now. But that's the thing, everyone who has watched him play and even he himself knows that he can play at a higher standard than he is currently.

Zaha wants to play in Europe and show the big boys what he is capable of. Last summer, he was desperate for a move and even handed in a transfer request. But Palace kept asking for an exorbitant price and the transfer never went through.

The interest from top tier clubs has been limited too, owing to the fact that he is already 28 and his only other stint at a big club (he was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing at United) was disastrous. As is clear from the drop in his performances this season, Zaha no longer wishes to play for Palace and it would be in their best interest to sell him for whatever they can. This will also allow them to replace him with someone younger, say an Emi Buendia or Dwight McNeil.

#4 Mario Gotze

Gotze has the distinction of scoring in a World Cup final

The story goes that Germany coach Joachim Löw told Mario Gotze to show the world he was better than LIonel Messi as he was subbed on in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina. The rest is history with Gotze going on to score the goal that won Germany the World Cup. But, it has all been downhill since.

Once one of the greatest talents in the world, Gotze is now little more than a bench warmer at Dortmund. The signing of the fiery Erling Braut Haaland has been further detrimental to his chances of getting playing time. A transfer is essential to breathe new life into his career.

Advertisement

#3 Julian Draxler

Draxler captained Germany to a Confed Cup triumph

Julian Draxler is a forgotten man in world football. He used to be a dynamic creator on either the left or as centre. He was a regular for the German team too, even captaining them to a Confederations Cup triumph in 2017.

PSG presumably bought him to the Parc de Princes to be one of their leading cast members but it hasn't quite gone to plan. As an addition to the problem for Draxler, his club made the acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Hence, he has found game time hard to come by. Draxler is still a quality player who would be coveted by many big clubs in the world. It will make sense for him to find a new challenge at the prime of his career.

#2 Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi has had loan spells in Valencia, Dortmund and Palace

Michy Batshuayi became a meme at the World Cup, but it is often forgotten that he's a great goalscorer. And it's a bit of a shame that someone of his quality has had the opportunity to consistently lead the line for a club.

Chelsea bought him in 2016 and since then he's had a slew of loan spells at the likes of Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace. Right now, he's at Chelsea but third in the pecking order behind Tammy Abhraham and Olivier Giroud.

Batshuayi will not have a scarcity of suitors. Crystal Palace seem to struggle to score and a permanent move for Batshuayi will do them a world of good. Also Chelsea are linked with Lyon's Moussa Dembele so a move for Batshuayi in the other direction can work wonders too.

#1 James Rodriguez

CJames Rodriguez won the 2014 World Cup golden boot and also the Puskas award for this goal

James Rodriguez became the world's darling overnight with his wonder goal against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup. Everyone cried with him as Colombia were finally eliminated from the World Cup by Brazil.

By then, James had already secured the Golden Boot and a move to Real Madrid followed. Under Carlo Ancelotti,he became one of Real's main players. But then came Zinedine Zidane and James's career went downhill. He was relegated to the bench and even loaned out to Bayern for a couple of years.

Even this season, he has barely featured. This is a massive waste of James's capabilities and, at the age of 28, he must find a new club soon. Rumours linking him to Wolves and former boss Ancelotti's Everton have emerged but it is to be seen whether he makes the switch.