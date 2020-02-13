5 players who the Premier League's big clubs should move on in the summer | Premier League 2019-20

Nicolas Otamendi is one of five big names to feature on this list

Despite the next transfer window not opening for a good few months yet, news outlets are already awash with plenty of stories regarding which big-name players could be making mega-money moves to the Premier League’s giants this summer.

However, less talk has come around which players could be about to leave those big clubs. All of the Premier League’s big sides have huge squads these days, and so if they want to bring in more new talent, the likelihood is that they’ll have to move on some current players first.

Here are 5 players who the Premier League’s big clubs should look to move on during the summer.

#1 Andreas Pereira (Manchester United)

Manchester United should part ways with Andreas Pereira in the summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have made it part of his mission to move on some of the Red Devils’ so-called “dead wood” ever since taking over at Old Trafford in late 2018, and thus far he’s seen the likes of Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian all depart for pastures new.

However, United still have some players who could be considered surplus to requirements, and one of them could be Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira. Pereira has been with the club since the age of 16 and has currently made nearly 70 appearances for United’s first team since the 2014-15 season, but questions still about over exactly what role he actually fills at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has used him in 22 Premier League games this season, deploying him as an attacking midfielder, a playmaker and a defensive midfielder, but the Brazilian has been largely ineffective in all areas, contributing just one goal and 3 assists across those matches.

With the signing of Bruno Fernandes looking to provide the Red Devils with a spark of creativity in the middle, the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay excelling in the deeper areas – and Paul Pogba set to return any time now – it seems like Pereira could be the odd man out. Therefore, United would probably be smart to let him move on during the summer.

