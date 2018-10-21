×
5 players who will make El Clasico exciting without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
884   //    21 Oct 2018, 20:35 IST

Lionel Messi is set to be sidelined when Barcelona take on Real Madrid
Lionel Messi is set to be sidelined when Barcelona take on Real Madrid

Unfortunately for Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi picked up an injury yesterday in their match with Sevilla. It was a game in which they won, but the injury of their star player is bound to be the main talking point.

It means that he will miss El Clasico, which is a shame for the neutrals. However, with Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, Messi's injury could prove to make the game more balanced and exciting for the neutrals.

That said, there is still plenty of talent on the cards to look forward to in this match next Sunday, so here are the first five which spring to mind.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has been good at Camp Nou during his time with Barcelona
Coutinho has been good at Camp Nou during his time with Barcelona

The former Liverpool play-maker is picking up form at the right time for Barcelona. It has by no means been a stellar start to the season by his standards, but his start has been consistent and enough to see Barcelona top of LaLiga.

He had an impressive World Cup with Brazil, albeit his nation did underperform. He has transcended his form back on to Spanish soil, which will come with immense pleasure to Ernesto Valverde.

In this match, Coutinho may not be as free to roam as he would like to, with each Barcelona player given their strict roles. It's more important than ever that every player knows where they should be at all times in games like this. One step out of line and Real Madrid will punish you, and the same can be said vice-versa.

Coutinho picked up a goal in his last match with Sevilla, so I have no doubt that he will be looking to get on the score sheet once more against Real Madrid. It's a tie in which Lionel Messi is famous for, so to fill the void, players will really need to step up.

Coutinho has been good at Camp Nou during his time with Barcelona, so he will receive a confidence boost knowing the Catalans will be playing in front of their own fans.

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
