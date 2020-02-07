5 players who can win the Ballon d'Or in the 2020s

With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo edging nearer to retirement each year, the Ballon d'Or will finally be up for grabs for players around the world looking to follow in the footsteps of the two greats. And this could see a new winner each year with several players performing at Ballon d'Or worthy level and the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Erling Haaland all potentially competing for the award in the near future. Adding to this, we may see a new Messi vs Ronaldo like rivalry for the award with Mbappe and Neymar in particular, likely to be competing for the award together once Messi and Ronaldo retire. With that being said, here are 5 players that will win the Ballon d'Or in the next 10 years.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has conceded 1 goal in his last 10 Liverpool games.

After finishing second in last year's Ballon d'Or rankings, Virgil van Dijk will be hoping to go one step further and win the award sooner rather than later which will see the Dutchman become only the 4th defender to win the prestigious award. What's more, van Dijk may not have to wait long to win the award with the 2020 Ballon d'Or well within his reach after another successful season which will definitely end with a Premier League trophy. In fact, van Dijk is still in with a chance of completing the treble with Liverpool this season after progressing in the FA Cup and Champions League round of 16. And if the defender was to win all three of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, he would be one of the favourites for the 2020 Ballon d'Or alongside some of his teammates.

The Dutchman will be looking to become the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen to win the award.

#Note: All statistics as of February 7, 2020

