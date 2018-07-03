Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who would make Manchester United's attack unstoppable

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.13K   //    03 Jul 2018, 22:03 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Will Jose Mourinho sanction these moves?

For a club as prestigious as Manchester United, it is appalling to say the least, to end a season devoid of any major silverware. The club has not won the league for 5 years now which is the longest title drought in the Premier League era for the Red Devils and it goes without saying that the fans are now desperate for success.

In the last season, they finished runners-up in The Premier League and FA Cup, but the case in Europe's top flight was even worse. Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of UEFA Champions League by suffering a giant killing at the hands of Sevilla in the Round of 16.

As such, the team management will have to remain hyperactive in the ongoing transfer window in order to ensure success next season. One area where they need to show special interest is the attack which has not been up to scratch thus far.

The only major signing clinched by Jose Mourinho in the aforementioned aspect came in the form of Alexis Sanchez who has been majorly underwhelming as yet.

On that note, here are the 5 superstars who boast the potential to solve Manchester United's offensive woes.

Also Read: 5 players that would make Real Madrid's attack unstoppable

#5 Dele Alli

En
Tottenham's star

Dele Alli is a prized asset of Tottenham Hotspur for many different reasons. He is not only a creative player who can find crucial breakthroughs for his team, but the fact that he brings out the best in his team mates is a quality that Manchester United gravely needs right now.

Harry Kane is a great example of how Alli influences the players around him. The prolific goal scorer's success has not come entirely due to his individual brilliance but can partly be attributed to Spurs' creative midfield, which Dele Alli is a fulcrum of.

At Manchester United, his presence will immensely help Jose Mourinho exploit Romelu Lukaku's flair to the full as the 22 year old can constantly feed him with neat assists.

The Englishman had a stellar campaign last term during which he notched up 14 goals and engineered 17 assists across all competitions.

All stats via transfermarkt

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Dele Alli Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
5 players who can replace Antony Martial at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target instead of...
RELATED STORY
Who would be the best signing for Manchester United this...
RELATED STORY
5 world class players who rejected Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 players that would make Barcelona's attack unstoppable
RELATED STORY
5 players who hate Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who became better after leaving Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us