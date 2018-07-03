5 players who would make Manchester United's attack unstoppable

Will Jose Mourinho sanction these moves?

For a club as prestigious as Manchester United, it is appalling to say the least, to end a season devoid of any major silverware. The club has not won the league for 5 years now which is the longest title drought in the Premier League era for the Red Devils and it goes without saying that the fans are now desperate for success.

In the last season, they finished runners-up in The Premier League and FA Cup, but the case in Europe's top flight was even worse. Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of UEFA Champions League by suffering a giant killing at the hands of Sevilla in the Round of 16.

As such, the team management will have to remain hyperactive in the ongoing transfer window in order to ensure success next season. One area where they need to show special interest is the attack which has not been up to scratch thus far.

The only major signing clinched by Jose Mourinho in the aforementioned aspect came in the form of Alexis Sanchez who has been majorly underwhelming as yet.

On that note, here are the 5 superstars who boast the potential to solve Manchester United's offensive woes.

#5 Dele Alli

Tottenham's star

Dele Alli is a prized asset of Tottenham Hotspur for many different reasons. He is not only a creative player who can find crucial breakthroughs for his team, but the fact that he brings out the best in his team mates is a quality that Manchester United gravely needs right now.

Harry Kane is a great example of how Alli influences the players around him. The prolific goal scorer's success has not come entirely due to his individual brilliance but can partly be attributed to Spurs' creative midfield, which Dele Alli is a fulcrum of.

At Manchester United, his presence will immensely help Jose Mourinho exploit Romelu Lukaku's flair to the full as the 22 year old can constantly feed him with neat assists.

The Englishman had a stellar campaign last term during which he notched up 14 goals and engineered 17 assists across all competitions.

