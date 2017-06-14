5 players who would suit a position change in 2017/18

Which big stars could do with a change of position next season?

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 21:39 IST

John Stones struggled in the centre of defence and should move further upfield

A footballer’s ability to reimagine oneself has become an increasingly vital part of the modern game.

In order to extend one’s career enough to maximise chances of winning silverware, become a club legend and to get the most out of what is already a very short career, players are having to find ways to reinvent themselves more and more.

Just look at Cristiano Ronaldo – the Real Madrid star was once a flamboyant winger but is now one of the best out-and-out centre-forwards in the game.

So, what players should take a leaf out of “Ronnie’s” book by transforming themselves? Take a look.

#1 John Stones – DM

During his time at Everton, John Stones was a formidable central defender for a number of seasons.

An eye-catching centre-half, Stones’ positioning, timing in the challenge and calmness under pressure saw him earn widespread compliments. Then, it seemed as if the young Englishman started to feel the pressure and was put off by much of the media speculation regarding his future.

His ball-playing ability out of defence came under scrutiny, he started to make silly errors in clearing his lines as the rumours grew and grew about his future with the Toffees – but it didn’t stop his eventual transfer to Manchester City where his style has proven of use to Pep Guardiola’s philosophy.

However, it’s easy to imagine how Stones would be better off unshackling himself from the role of a central defender altogether. It’s a highly-pressurized situation, and he has proven to be error-prone when the heat has been on him. A move to a more advanced role, evolving into either a defensive midfielder or central midfielder would allow him to escape and let his technical, passing and movement abilities shine better for the Citizens – and the England national team.

After all, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate recently went on record to give the 23-year-old’s prospects of becoming a holding midfielder a glowing review, as per the Guardian: