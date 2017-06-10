5 reasons why Chelsea are already a favourite for UCL 2017/18

Let's examine why Chelsea are already big favourites to lift next season's UEFA Champions League trophy.

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 10:47 IST

Desire means everything when it comes to this competition

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea stormed to the Premier League title last season, but time moves quickly in the busy world of club football, and they face bigger challenges in the UEFA Champions League.

Cynics would suggest that a champion is only as good as their performance in the next match – so the Blues will be eager to get off to a good start in Europe’s premier club competition.

Already, though, the Pensioners have plenty of reasons to be excited about their prospects of lifting the famous silver trophy, and stopping Real Madrid completing an unprecedented three-in-a-row.

So, let’s examine some of the positives for Chelsea’s UCL title hopes.

#1 Conte and his players have the hunger

The UCL has a way of weeding out the teams who just aren’t up to the task – it’s undoubtedly one of the most competitive tourneys in the world.

But Chelsea, having spent the 2016/17 season away from the action, will certainly be hungrier than ever to make their mark. Their previous two showings saw them reach the last 16, but the squad Conte has built is much stronger and more self-assured.

Desire means everything when it comes to this competition, and Conte has stated just how much the players have missed playing in the competition, and that should shine through in their performances.

More than that, knowing just how big a motivator Conte is, the Italian will use that to gee-up his players and get them excited, make them passionate and allow them to use the fact they were absent from Europe’s top table last season as a big incentive.

Chelsea last won the Champions League in 2012 when they overcame Bayern Munich on penalties – only David Luiz and Gary Cahill remain from that night, and while their experience will be vital as previous winners under Roberto Di Matteo, Conte will relish the opportunity to usher in a new period of dominance at the club, by doing things his way.

It might not be a coincidence the last manager to guide them to the UCL final was Italian – is that a good omen or what?