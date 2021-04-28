Italian giants Juventus have always been renowned for their bargain deals and astute signings during the transfer window. The Serie A champions have become masters of the free-agent market, signing aging players who can still play at the top level for cheap prices.

The signings of Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba on free transfers from Manchester United and AC Milan respectively, and Paulo Dybala from Palermo for just €32 million, will be regarded as some of the best transfers in the history of football.

Juventus have made a habit of snaring up some of the biggest and best players in world football, and despite suffering a dip during the mid-2000s, they have once again become one of the powerhouses of European football over the last decade.

However, like most of Europe's top clubs, Juventus have signed a number of top-quality players who have failed to live up to the hype since moving to Turin. These players struggle to cope with the physical demands and pragmatic nature of Italian football, and often suffer a major dip in their career from which they are unable to recover.

On that note, we take a look at 5 players whose careers dipped after joining Juventus.

#5 Emre Can

Juventus signed Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2018. The deal shocked both fans and pundits alike as the German midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular starting place during his time with the Merseyside club.

Can was a prominent member of Juventus' squad during his first season with the club, making 37 appearances in all competitions for Juventus. However, he fell down the pecking order during his second season with the Bianconeri and was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the season.

Emre Can joined Dortmund ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, where he has been converted into a centre-back. Can was a regular member of the German national team before his move to Juventus, but it seems unlikely that the former Liverpool man will be a part of the Germany squad for the 2021 European Championships.

#4 Felipe Melo

Juventus signed Felipe Melo from Fiorentina in a deal worth €25 million after the Brazilian was lauded for his performances for the national team during the 2009 Confederations Cup in South Africa.

Despite being a prominent member of Juventus' squad during his two seasons with the club, Felipe Melo was often criticized for his below par performances, and failed to come to grips with the demands of playing for Juventus.

He was sold to Galatasaray in 2011, where he spent the next five years of his career. Melo was never able to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he joined Juventus.

