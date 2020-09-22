5 players who will prove critics wrong this season

In today's fast-paced result-oriented world, being a professional footballer is no easy task. The relentless scrutiny and forgetfulness could prove to be a bit much to handle for anyone. It goes without saying that top football players also have to endure a lot of pressure both on and off the pitch.

There are several top players who are constantly under the scanner for not rising to their own high standards week in and week out. Some of these high-profile players did get slated a lot last season. But form is temporary and class is permanent. As such, we expect them to silence their doubters once again this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who look set to prove their critics wrong this season.

#5 Ousmane Dembele

One of Barcelona's most expensive signings, Ousmane Dembele has flattered to deceive more often than not. We have only received flashes of the immense quality he has and it's about time that the youngster showed the world why the Blaugrana decided to break the bank in order to sign him as Neymar's replacement.

Dembele has received a lot of stick for his lack of discipline and the Frenchman was even linked with an exit. However, seeing as how Barcelona are in one of their worst periods, it looks like now is the time to step up for the 23-year-old.

His time at the Camp Nou has also been blighted by injuries and this will undoubtedly be a defining season for him at Barcelona. Koeman is planning to implement a 4-2-3-1 system and Dembele definitely has the craft to settle into the starting lineup. This might finally be his year.

Ousmane Dembele has got wheels 🏃‍♂️💨pic.twitter.com/66bJOc01mG — Goal (@goal) September 20, 2020

#4 Paul Pogba

Manchester United Training Session

Though Paul Pogba has occasionally been world-class, we can all agree that his sheer natural ability warrants itself to be put on display more often than that. Pogba looked a player reborn following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and looks happy to shoulder the load in midfield alongside the Portuguese.

Pogba has just recovered after a Coronavirus infection and will want to prove all his doubters wrong and help Manchester United mount a challenge on all fronts. Pogba plays in a deeper role than he used to and has been loving it there and was one of the Red Devils' better players in the closing stages of last season.

Pogba is a world beater on his day and it's about time that he converted all that talent into trophies at club level. At the end of the day, Manchester United rely on him a lot. He would also love to wind up a certain Graeme Souness for good.

"pOgBa hAs nO lEgAcY iF hE rEtIrEs rIgHt nOw"



4× Serie A

2× Coppa Italia

2× Supercoppa Italiana

1× League Cup

1× Europa League

1× FIFA u20 World Cup

1× FIFA u20 Golden Ball

1× World Cup

1× Golden Boy

3× Serie A TOTY

1× CL TOTS

1× PL TOTS

149 G+A in 366 games from midfield https://t.co/VejKYGG1Qa pic.twitter.com/bBBIdyAwfc — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) September 21, 2020