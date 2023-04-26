5 players with the most wins in the 21st century

The 21st century has certainly proven to be one of the golden ages in world football, especially since it has provided two of the greatest footballers the game has seen.

There have also been trophies galore, with Real Madrid and Barcelona dominating not just La Liga but the UEFA Champions League as well. Although the latter's grip on the competition has slipped in recent years, Los Blancos have continued to stake their mark on the tournament, even winning it last season.

All of this has been possible due to teams, not just these two, but several top teams across Europe having some special players. Their hunger and desire to win titles season after season has propelled their clubs to success over the last two decades.

Even more impressive is maintaining the habit of winning across all competitions. Not only do they aim to lift their domestic league and cup titles, but teams look to extend their supremacy to Europe's elite competition as well.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players with the most wins across all competitions in the 21st century.

Note: Only victories in Europe's top 5 leagues have been considered.

#5 Dani Alves | 500 wins

Dani Alves will go down as an all-time footballing great

Dani Alves is inarguably the most decorated full-back of the 21st century and is yet to retire, despite being on the brink of turning 40.

The South American entered European football in 2002 when Sevilla signed him from Brazilian side EC Bahia. Alves established himself as a ball-playing full-back in Seville, a trait that was uncommon two decades ago.

Understandably, Barcelona pounced on the opportunity to sign him in 2008, with Pep Guardiola keen to add him to his squad. In his debut season, he helped the Catalans win the treble by lifting the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

He went on to win 21 more honors with the club before joining Juventus in 2016 and helping them win the Italian Cup and Serie A trophy.

In the following season, Alves joined Paris Saint-Germain and won multiple trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles, with them as well. The Brazilian international has since returned to Barcelona for a short stint before joining UNAM Pumas in Brazil in July last year.

A perennial winner, Alves has won 500 out of the 751 matches he has competed in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century. The right-back is a true icon of the game and is currently on the lookout for a new club.

#4 Sergio Busquets | 500 wins

Sergio Busquets has been at the heart of Barcelona's success in the 21st century

Yet another Barcelona legend, Sergio Busquets, is one of the finest midfielders the game has ever seen.

"You watch the game, you don't see Busquets. But you watch Busquets and you see the whole game."

These were the wise words of Vicente del Bosque, who coached the deep-lying midfielder during his stint as Spain's head coach. It perfectly describes the importance of the Spanish midfielder and what he has added to Barcelona over the last 15 years.

A La Masia graduate, Busquets joined the senior Barcelona side in 2008 under Guardiola. Alongside Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, he formed arguably the best midfield partnership of the next decade.

Busquets played at the heart of the midfield and dictated the play through his slick passing and control of possession. It is no surprise that he has been one of the main reasons for success in the last 15 years, with the Spaniard lifting 31 titles so far.

One of the greatest footballing minds of this generation, Busquets has won 500 out of the 717 matches he has been a part of in the 21st century. With his contract up this summer, it remains to be seen whether he will remain a part of Barcelona's plans for next season.

#3 Karim Benzema | 531 wins

Karim Benzema is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and one of the greatest forwards in Real Madrid history

Karim Benzema has arguably been the most well-rounded striker in world football over the last five years and few shall debate the same.

The centre-forward started his career with Olympique Lyon in 2005 and scored 66 goals in 148 games during his four impeccable seasons at the club. This prompted Florentino Perez to bring the French striker to Real Madrid in 2009 - an era where the club made several galatico signings.

Although it took a couple of seasons for him to settle down, Benzema began peaking once he linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who was signed in 2013.

The trio went on to form one of the fiercest counter-attacking partnerships in world football before Bale's form declined in 2017. Ronaldo also decided to leave in 2018, leaving Real Madrid fans to believe that their dominance in European competitions was perhaps over.

However, Benzema had different plans.

The striker, who always played under the shadow of the former duo, came into his own and started scoring goals on a consistent basis. Moreover, his movement on and off the ball, quick interchanges in tight spaces and creative numbers have also soared in recent seasons.

Benzema's 349 goals and 165 assists in 641 games for Real Madrid portray how valuable he has been to the club over the last 15 years.

The five-time UEFA Champions League and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has so far won 531 games out of 789 matches in the 21st century. Benzema is still going strong and is sure to add to this tally in the coming seasons.

#2 Lionel Messi | 589 wins

Lionel Messi's time at Paris Saint-Germain has not been as great as envisioned, but he remains one of the GOATs

Lionel Messi "completed football" last year after the Argentine icon lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, La Pulga has been the best player in world football for the better part of two decades. La Masia's finest academy graduate ever, Messi joined the Barcelona senior squad in 2005 and went on to rewrite the club's history books.

During his 16 years at the club, the South American maestro won 35 titles, averaging more than two trophies every season. He was at the epicenter of their success as he bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and has also continued to help the French side win titles. The 35-year-old star is still one of the best in the business and has so far achieved 589 victories out of 848 career club games.

One of the greatest footballers ever, Lionel Messi is likely to take the top spot on this list in a couple of years.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo | 624 wins

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in football history

A man who certainly knows how to take the game by the scruff of the neck, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best big-game player in world football.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner, who is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, broke onto world football with Sporting CP in 2002. However, it was not until the following season when he became part of Europe's top five leagues after Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Old Trafford.

The dazzling winger set the world alight with his fancy tricks, flicks & goal-scoring antics in his six glorious years in England with Manchester United. He then joined Real Madrid for a then-club-record fee of £94 million and went on to become the club's highest goal-scorer of all-time with 438 strikes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed for Juventus in 2018 and helped them win multiple titles before re-joining Manchester United in 2021. After some miraculous goals in his first season, the second campaign saw a fall-out between him & Erik Ten Hag, leading to his departure to Al Nassr last year.

Regardless, there has never been a more "clutch" player than Ronaldo in European football. Hence, it is no co-incidence that he has won 624 out of 918 matches in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

While Lionel Messi could overtake him in this regard in a couple of seasons, the Portuguese ace could prevent the same by returning to a top European club soon. However, at the age of 38, it remains to be seen if that will be feasible.

