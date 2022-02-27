5 players with most wins in Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious tournaments in football. Elite clubs from all over Europe come together to compete in the tournament, facing each other until a winner emerges. The tournament was first conducted as the European Cup from 1955 until it was reformed in 1992.

The world's best players play in the Champions League

Since its inception, the UEFA Champions League has had most of the best players in the world participate in it. Spanish side Real Madrid have won the tournament a record 13 times, with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane and many others the standout performers for them.

Others such as seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Kaka, Gianluigi Buffon and Frank Lampard have also excelled in the tournament. From these listed greats, here is a list of the five players who have won the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Lionel Messi (91 wins)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain

Argentine great Lionel Messi is in a league of his own in a lot of categories, but he is only fifth in this one. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has won 91 matches in the UEFA Champions League since making his debut in the competition.

Messi first appeared in the competition in December 2004 as a 17-year-old. The youngster played as a centre forward for FC Barcelona under the tutelage of Frank Rijkaard in a dead-rubber group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk. He was unremarkable in the match as his side lost 2-0 on the night.

Messi has since gone on to win the competition four times and is the second highest scorer in its history with 125 goals. He has played in the competition for FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

#4 Xavi (91 wins)

Paris St Germain v Barcelona - Xavi in action

FC Barcelona manager Xavi enjoyed a successful playing career at the club. He captained the club to glory in the UEFA Champions League and won a total of 91 matches in the competition.

Xavi made his Champions League debut in September 1998 in a 3-3 draw away to Manchester United. He was 18 years old at the time, and had only made his senior debut about three weeks earlier. He was introduced as a substitute by manager Louis Van Gaal in place of Brazilian midfielder Giovanni.

Xavi went on to win the tournament four times in his career as a player. The Spaniard is currently manager of his boyhood club, having been appointed in 2021.

