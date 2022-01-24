4 players with most wins in Europe's top 5 leagues

We are used to hearing phrases like 'habitual winner' or 'serial winner' these days. Those words tend to get thrown around a lot. Europe's top 5 leagues are viewed as the gold standard for club football. It is the dream of aspiring footballers everywhere to represent or play for a club in Europe's top 5 leagues.

To become successful in one of those elite competitions is quite an achievement in itself. In order to become a serial winner in such an environment, a player needs to sustain high levels for an extended period of time. By doing so, he will be able to ply his trade for clubs that are in the habit of winning.

In essence, ability needs to be sufficiently supported by longevity for a player to have an extremely successful career. Without further ado, let's take a look at the four players with most wins in Europe's top 5 leagues.

#4 Lionel Messi - 389 wins

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He collected a record seventh Ballon d'Or last year and has won nearly everything there is to be won in world football. The Argentinian international enrolled at Barcelona's youth academy La Masia at the age of 13.

He rose through the ranks at the club and was handed his senior debut on 16th October 2004 against Espanyol. From there, there was no stopping Messi. It didn't take long before he was the main man for the Catalans and towards the end of the 2000s, Messi had already established himself as the best in the business.

He has already had an illustrious career and is still going strong at the age of 34. Messi spent 17 years with the Barcelona senior team before leaving them in the summer of 2021.

Messi won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Reys, four Champions League titles and three FIFA Club World Cups during his stay with the Catalans. He has also been named La Liga's Best Player for six seasons.

Messi has played a total of 532 games in Europe's top 5 leagues. He has won 389 of those games. He boasts a win rate of 73.1%. These numbers are testament to the fact that Messi is one of the most successful footballers in the history of the game.

Currently at PSG, Messi is well on course to win his first Ligue 1 title this season.

