5 players who have won La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most successful clubs in Spanish football. In fact, the two La Liga giants have won 91 titles apiece in various competitions, a tally that is unrivalled by any club in Europe's top five leagues.

Along with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona have never been relegated from the Spanish top-flight. Unsurprisingly, with 34 and 26 titles respectively, the two giants have snared two of every three La Liga titles on offer during the competition's nine-decade history.

Even on the European stage, the two clubs have been hugely successful. Barcelona have won two of their five Champions League titles as a part of continental trebles, while Real Madrid are record 13-time winners of the competition.

5 players to have won La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona

With a history of more than 100 years, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been graced by some of the finest players to have played the sport.

From the legendary Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo Di Stefano, Paco Gento, Cesar Rodriguez, Raul Gonzalez, Johan Cruyff, and more recently Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, many big-name players have played for one of the two La Liga giants.

Considering the fierce rivalry between the two clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona have clashed with each other in 244 competitive fixtures over the years - only a handful of players have turned up for both clubs. Fewer still have won the La Liga title with both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On that note, let us have a look at the quintet who have triumphed in the Spanish top-flight with both La Liga giants.

#1 Albert Celades (Barcelona - 2, Real Madrid - 2)

Albert Celades

Albert Celades is a Barcelona youth academy product who first made his name as a defensive midfielder at Camp Nou.

Celades played 36 games in Barcelona's victorious 1997-98 La Liga campaign but first-team appearances became more sporadic. In 16 games, the player scored two goals to double his La Liga tally for the club as the Blaugrana successfully defended their title.

In 2000, Celades made a move to Real Madrid but struggled to become a permanent fixture at the club. He played 31 La Liga games as the capital club won successive La Liga titles.

Celades, who managed La Liga club Valencia last season, won a Champions League title during his stay at Real Madrid.

37.9 - Albert Celades has just won 37.9% of his managerial LaLiga games for Valencia (GP29 W11 D9 L9) scoring 28 goals and conceding 44. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/4O9AtZ9Dln — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 29, 2020

#2 Bernd Schuster (Barcelona - 1, Real Madrid - 2)

Bernd Schuster

Bernd Schuster, one of a handful of players to have won the La Liga as both a player and a manager, first made his name as a midfielder at Barcelona.

The former Real Madrid manager scored exactly 50 La Liga goals during a successful eight-year stint at Barcelona in the 80s. However, during this period, Schuster only won one La Liga title (1984-85).

Following an acrimonious move to Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid in 1988, the player found instant success. Although he stayed for only two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Schuster scored 13 goals from central and attacking midfield to help the Merengues lift successive La Liga titles.

Almost two decades later, Schuster became the first German tactician to win La Liga when he returned to Real Madrid in a managerial capacity and delivered the team's 31st triumph in the competition in 2007-08.

31/1 - @realmadriden won their 31st title in @LaLigaEN in 2007/08, under the management of Bernd Schuster 🇩🇪 - he remains the only German manager to have led a team to the title in the competition's history. Reliability. #OptaLaLigaseasons pic.twitter.com/H0NFn5qaez — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 26, 2020