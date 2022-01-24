5 players who have won the most tackles in the Premier League so far this season 

The Premier League is getting more and more intense by the week. England may be the only country to play through the festive period, but that has not brought about a drop in the intensity levels. Defenders and midfielders, in particular, have maintained their fitness level and are not shying away from tackling the trickest attackers.

The Premier League has seen a surge of high-intensity teams this season

The introduction of teams like Watford and Brentford this season has led to an increase in the number of Premier League teams that want to play high-intensity football. Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are some of the teams that already function this way to win possession of the ball.

A large factor behind how they manage to do so is effective tackling. Winning the ball is a key element of any match. The ball-winners of any team are, arguably, the most prized asset in the squad.

On that note, let us take a look at five players who have won the most tackles in the Premier League this season.

#5 Mohammed Salisu (34)

Mohammed Salisu has become a tough nut to crack at the back for Southampton this season. The rock-hard Ghanian has been a massive presence in the backline and is often at the forefront of winning the ball back from opponents.

The Saints often lack possession of the ball and sit back to counter-attack the opposition. In doing so, it is crucial for them to win the ball back from time to time. Several teams also try to play through them due to a weak midfield. However, thanks to Salisu, it is not all that easy to do so.

Mo reads minds. Mohammed Salisu is the first player to make 50+ interceptions in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.Mo reads minds. Mohammed Salisu is the first player to make 50+ interceptions in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.Mo reads minds. 🔮 https://t.co/CY2teeHaDO

The 22-year-old centre-back does hold back from lunging into tackles and wins most of the duels he participates in. His stature also makes him a capable figure that intimidates opponents. This has led to the defender winning 34 tackles this season in 20 appearances.

The departure of Jannik Vestergaard this season has seen Salisu come to prominence at Saint Mary's. It would not be a surprise if he becomes one of their most important players towards the end of the season.

#4 Tyrick Mitchell (35)

Millwall v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Tyrick Mitchell is arguably the most underrated full-back in the Premier League this season. The left-back was promoted to the first-team setup in 2020 and has become an integral part of the team under Patrick Vieira this term.

Under the Frenchman, Crystal Palace have played some attractive football. A young and bustling full-back, Mitchell often lends help to the frontline but performs his primary duty as a defender admirably. He rarely ever lets go of the opponent and times his tackles to perfection.

Mitchell's rapid pace also means that few can get past him even in a race. The 22-year-old ace has managed to win 35 tackles in 21 appearances so far this season. One of the best youngsters to watch out for in the coming years, Mitchell is quickly becoming an indispensable asset at Selhurst Park.

