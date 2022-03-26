5 players who have won the most tackles in the Premier League in the last decade 

The Premier League is well-known for its physicality and competitiveness. These are the very reasons why a successful player in other leagues is not assured success in England.

One of the most challenging aspects of adapting to the league is the art of surviving tackles. English football has always had some wonderful tacklers at its disposal.

The Premier League currently has plenty of tackle-efficient players

English football has always been intense and has never been shy of tackles on the pitch. The last decade has been no different in this regard.

Some of the best defensive-minded players have played in England's top division and provided quality displays for their respective clubs. This has involved winning tackles at regular intervals and many have mastered the art of it.

On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have done it most frequently in the last decade.

Note: The stats include the ongoing 2021-22 season

#5 Mark Noble

Sometimes, one player can define the club, which is exactly the case with West Ham United's Mark Noble. The Englishman came through the ranks at the Hammers and, barring two short loan spells, has always been with them.

With his tenacity, aggression and smart reading of the game, Mark Noble has been a valuable player for the London club. He has time and again come to the team's rescue and helped out his defense more often than not.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Mr West Ham!⚒️⚒️⚒️



[Via - Mark Noble is the only player in the Premier League to score in each calendar year from 2007 to 2021!Mr West Ham!⚒️⚒️⚒️[Via - @RichJolly Mark Noble is the only player in the Premier League to score in each calendar year from 2007 to 2021!👏Mr West Ham!⚒️⚒️⚒️[Via - @RichJolly] https://t.co/vobKhBiKIW

In the last decade, Noble has won 601 tackles in the Premier League. Even at the age of 34, the English midfielder continues to be of great help to West Ham and it is only fitting that he wins some silverware with them soon.

#4 James McArthur

The Scottish midfielder played for Wigan Athletic before joining Crystal Palace in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season. James McArthur has always provided a stunningly high work-rate on the pitch, irrespective of the team he has played for.

With the Eagles, he has been smartly used in midfield considering his versatility to play in different positions. McArthur likes to build up pressure with his intense pressing and tackling abilities.

In the past decade, the Crystal Palace midfielder has won 613 tackles in the league. The 34-year old won the third-most tackles in the league (70) in the 2019-20 season.

#3 Wilfred Ndidi

It is surprising how Wilfred Ndidi is still a Leicester City player considering how amazing he has been with them. The defensive midfielder has been phenomenal in protecting his defenders and has been productive in attack too.

He's currently in his sixth Premier League season since joining the Foxes in the 2016-17 season. Ndidi has been a rock in midfield with his intense work-rate and fabulous defensive abilities.

Krunal Raval @KrunalRaval14 Arguably one of the top defensive midfielders in the league. It’ll be interesting to see how long Leicester can hold onto Wilfred Ndidi who is still only 23. Has the highest tackle & duel % rate in the league. Arguably one of the top defensive midfielders in the league. It’ll be interesting to see how long Leicester can hold onto Wilfred Ndidi who is still only 23. Has the highest tackle & duel % rate in the league. https://t.co/An8K6rA5yM

The Nigerian has won 633 tackles in the six seasons he has played club football in England. One of Ndidi's best performances came in the 2018-19 season when he won the most tackles (113) in the league.

#2 N'Golo Kante

Words do not suffice to describe how brilliant a footballer N'Golo Kante is. In his very first season with Leicester City, he won the Premier League title and joined Chelsea the following season, winning the title again.

Using his amazing positioning, superb reading of the game and fine ability to intercept and tackle, Kante has been a delight to watch. With his work-rate, it is almost like having an extra player on the pitch.

In his seven seasons in England, Kante has won 650 tackles so far and continues to be a star performer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner rightfully deserves all the accolades he has achieved so far in his career.

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

Without a doubt, Cesar Azpilicueta has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League in the last decade. Having joined Chelsea in the 2012-13 season, the Spaniard has won the league title twice with them.

Courtesy of his versatile nature, Azpilicueta has played in a number of positions at the back and has been quite impressive everywhere. His contributions in attack have been equally amazing and have been very handy for the Blues.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Cesar Azpilicueta has NEVER made a mistake that has led to a goal in the Premier League...



He has been at Chelsea for NINE years.



Ridiculous 🤯 Cesar Azpilicueta has NEVER made a mistake that has led to a goal in the Premier League...He has been at Chelsea for NINE years.Ridiculous 🤯 https://t.co/B11mCeUe9Z

Currently in his tenth season with Chelsea, Azpilicueta has so far won 816 tackles in the Premier League. The Spanish defender runs out of contract at the end of the ongoing season and it would be a shame if the Blues fail to keep him.

