5 players who are world-class in multiple positions

Modern football has witnessed an increase in the demand for specialist players - ones who are adept in a single position. That is most apparent with full-backs, as the role entails both attacking and defensive responsibilities.

That makes world-class multifaceted players a rare commodity in the game. But these players are some of the most entertaining ones to watch owing to their immense technical abilities and versatility. They can also provide backup in multiple positions in case of injuries or suspensions.

On that note, here's a look at the five best players who are world-class in multiple positions.

#5 David Alaba | Centre-Back, Left-Back and Central Midfield

David Alaba rose to prominence as a left-back at Bayern Munich, but has developed into a world-class centre-back and an elite central midfielder in recent years.

Until the 2018-19 season, Alaba featured mainly as a full-back, but the next campaign saw the Austrian form a solid defensive partnership with Jerome Boateng at centre-back. Alaba was first introduced as a centre-back under Pep Guardiola, who also deployed the Austrian in a central midfield position.

Alaba’s versatility and ability with the ball at his feet allowed him to operate in the middle of the park as well. The 29-year-old regularly features as a central midfielder for the Austria, managing two assists in four appearances in the recently-concluded Euro 2020.

The two-time Champions League winner, who has now joined Real Madrid, was Bayern Munich’s first-choice centre-back for the past two seasons, playing a key role in consecutive domestic doubles.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne | Central Midfield, Winger, No. 10

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best playmaker in the game at the moment, and his immense technical abilities allow him to operate in multiple positions.

While the Belgian prefers the no. 10 role, he is equally adept in central midfield and wide positions. His versatility allows him to operate virtually anywhere in the attacking third. Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini employed De Bruyne in various roles, including a false nine and left midfielder.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival as Manchester City manager in 2016, De Bruyne has donned various hats. The Belgian player has been deployed as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, right-winger, left-winger, false nine and second striker.

De Bruyne has developed into one of the finest players on the continent, recently matching Thierry Henry’s record of most assists (20) in a Premier League season.

