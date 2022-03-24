5 Portugal players you wouldn’t believe are more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of the Portugal national team. The Manchester United superstar is the all-time top goal-scorer in the nation's history and also broke the record for most goals in international games last year. His team are now set to compete in the World Cup qualifiers as they look to make their way to Qatar in November.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the hottest property in the Portugal national team anymore

For the longest time, Cristiano Ronaldo was carrying the Portugal national team on his back. However, that is not the case anymore as they have quite a lot of talented players in the squad. The 37-year-old ace's market value has also dropped to £31.5 million and while he may be worth more than that, it is only natural that he is slowing down with age.

On that note, let's take a look at five Portugal players you wouldn't believe are more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Andre Silva - £34.2 million

Hannover 96 v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup: Quarter Final

Andre Silva has been one of the better players for RB Leipzig this season, which is quite evident with his 15 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo, by contrast, has bagged 18 goals and 3 assists in five fewer games.

Squawka @Squawka Andre Silva has now scored 10+ goals in each of his three seasons in the Bundesliga:



◉ 2019/20: 25 games, 12 goals

◉ 2020/21: 32 games, 28 goals

◉ 2021/22: 26 games, 10 goals



40 goals in 83 games (66 starts). Andre Silva has now scored 10+ goals in each of his three seasons in the Bundesliga: ◉ 2019/20: 25 games, 12 goals ◉ 2020/21: 32 games, 28 goals◉ 2021/22: 26 games, 10 goals40 goals in 83 games (66 starts). https://t.co/o0seFTzd9T

However, it can be argued that Silva is playing in a team that is filled with fewer stars than the one operating at Manchester United alongside his national team captain.

Moreover, the 26-year-old star has been lethal in front of goal over the last couple of years. To top it off, he is leading his side's charge to finish in the Bundesliga top four this season. These factors have led to him having a market value of £34.2 million at the moment.

Silva has also been selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and could play a role in taking his side to Qatar in nine months.

#4 Goncalo Guedes- £36 million

Valencia CF v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey - Semifinal

Goncalo Guedes has been the top scorer for Valencia this season and is a vital reason behind the club still vying for a spot in Europe next term. The 25-year-old ace has been selected in the Portugal team for the upcoming fixtures and would be keen to make a mark.

La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ @LaLigaLowdown



11 goals this season now for the Portuguese, as his side move to within 7 points of the European places



#LLL

🧡 Full time in Elche, and Gonçalo Guedes’ bizarre finish - falling over and scrambling the ball home with his trailing leg - gets Valencia the three points 🦇11 goals this season now for the Portuguese, as his side move to within 7 points of the European places Full time in Elche, and Gonçalo Guedes’ bizarre finish - falling over and scrambling the ball home with his trailing leg - gets Valencia the three points 🦇11 goals this season now for the Portuguese, as his side move to within 7 points of the European places 👀#LLL🧡🇪🇸⚽️ https://t.co/r6bKTL2sKb

Although he is one of the few out-and-out goal-scorers at Valencia, Guedes thrives while playing on the wings as well. His slick movement, wondrous pace and eye for goal have proved valuable in key games in the current campaign.

His winner in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic Bilbao at the start of this month proved his importance to the team. His 11 La Liga goals in 28 appearances have also been just as helpful in keeping the side in the top half of the table.

Guedes is currently worth £36 million and given his potential, he is a more valuable player than Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

#3 Nuno Mendes- £36 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes has proven over the last couple of years that he deserves to be the starting left back in the Portugal national team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Pochettino says: “Nuno Mendes progress is huge. If he continues with this progress, he can go very far. He’s gonna be one of the best”. Paris Saint-Germain are really convinced to sign Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal from Sporting. Work in progress on €40m buy option.Pochettino says: “Nuno Mendes progress is huge. If he continues with this progress, he can go very far. He’s gonna be one of the best”. Paris Saint-Germain are really convinced to sign Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal from Sporting. Work in progress on €40m buy option. ⏳🇵🇹 #PSGPochettino says: “Nuno Mendes progress is huge. If he continues with this progress, he can go very far. He’s gonna be one of the best”. https://t.co/fyMfP7D33s

His creativity, incredible burst of speed and tactical awareness has been nothing short of brilliant. So it made sense when Paris Saint-Germain pulled out their checkbook to sign him last summer and are now keen on making his arrival permanent.

While the French giants recently crashed out of the UCL, Mendes was one of their standout players in the competition. He is now also primed to lift the Ligue 1 trophy with the club in the coming months. Hence, all of these accomplishments at the tender age of 19 have led to his market value being £36 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a teenage sensation nearly 20 years ago and Mendes will be hoping to live up to his national team captain in the years to come.

#2 Ruben Neves- £36 million

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The only midfielder and Premier League player on the list, Ruben Neves has been outstanding for Wolverhampton Wanderers year after year.

The Portugal international is at the center of everything good that comes out of the Midlands club and it has been this way since he joined half a decade ago. The former Porto star has the guile, strength and tactical understanding to outskill most opponents on the pitch.

Over the last couple of years, his selection in the Portugal national team has been on the basis of his incredibly consistent performances. Moreover, he is only 25 and still has the potential to move to a bigger club and win trophies season after season. This is also perhaps why his market value is £36 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is in decline and cannot produce moments of brilliance in every single game. However, Neves and the Manchester United star could now work together to get Portugal to this year's World Cup.

#1 Rafael Leao- £45 million

SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best footballers in the world during his first stint at Manchester United. Rafael Leao is drawing a parallel to the same through his high intensity and mature performances at AC Milan.

MEZZALA @mezzalamag Rafael Leao in Serie A 21/22:



25 apps

8 goals

4 assists

5.76 dribbles attempted per 90 [98th percentile]

3.60 dribbles completed per 90 [98th percentile]

3.91 players dribbled past per 90 [98th percentile]

8.94 progressive carries per 90



Milan have a proper gem on their hands. Rafael Leao in Serie A 21/22:25 apps8 goals4 assists5.76 dribbles attempted per 90 [98th percentile]3.60 dribbles completed per 90 [98th percentile]3.91 players dribbled past per 90 [98th percentile]8.94 progressive carries per 90Milan have a proper gem on their hands. https://t.co/OPGuPMCIuD

The Portugal star may not be the finished product yet but he has a tremendous amount of potential, something he is yet to tap into. Leao has 11 goals and 6 assists to his name in 33 appearances across all competitions, something he can build upon in the coming years. But his performances have been vital for AC Milan in their Serie A title race this season, thereby proving that the 22-year-old star can perform when his side needs him.

So while Cristiano Ronaldo is in a slow decline, Leao has the world at his feet. The youngster is already worth £45 million and this number will only rise if he builds upon his current performances.

Edited by Prem Deshpande