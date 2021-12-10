5 possible destinations for Anthony Martial as he decides to leave Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley has come forward and expressed the Frenchman's desire to leave the club in January. He was found to have made the following comments:

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Injuries and poor form have seen Anthony Martial start only twice this season for Manchester United. This has been the case for the French attacker more often than not with the Red Devils.

Manchester United saw Anthony Martial as an asset

Anthony Martial was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2015 under the management of then manager Louis van Gaal. His solid performances with AS Monaco in Ligue 1 helped him earn this big move in his career.

Things haven't quite worked out for the Frenchman since then, barring the 2019-20 season. Anthony Martial leaving Manchester United might turn out to be the best thing for both the player and the club.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the potential suitors for the 26-year old:

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Martial has always admired Arsenal as a club since his favorite player Thierry Henry played for them. The Gunners were linked with signing the Frenchman in the summer transfer window but nothing materialized.

At the moment, Arsenal are really missing the presence of an efficient striker in front of goal. With both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to lead the frontline, the north London club badly need a regular goal-scorer in their squad.

PME 🚭 @mariEscobarSimp Anthony Martial and Arsenal. I was told today that the club are interested in doing a loan deal for the Frenchman. Anthony Martial and Arsenal. I was told today that the club are interested in doing a loan deal for the Frenchman. https://t.co/VIGcenNlJB

Not that Anthony Martial can guarantee to solve Arsenal's problems but he's probably one of the most viable options. Since there aren't many quality forwards available in the winter transfer window, the French attacker might seem like a good option for the Gunners.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have seen a lot of ups and downs already this season with Nuno Espirito Santo getting signed and sacked as their manager. On the pitch, Spurs have lacked consistency but have somehow managed to keep their place in the top six so far.

With the arrival of Antonio Conte, Tottenham will be looking to bring more to their game. That would be a little difficult to happen given that their star striker Harry Kane hasn't been in form this season. He has scored only once since his move to Manchester City failed in the summer transfer window.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Spurs are interested in Anthony Martial and are willing to pay up to €35m. #mufc want at least €40m. [Fichajes] Spurs are interested in Anthony Martial and are willing to pay up to €35m. #mufc want at least €40m. [Fichajes]

The Englishman remains a world-class striker and might be moving away from Spurs after the 2021-22 season. Eyeing the inevitable future, Tottenham might opt for Anthony Martial's services. Spurs have been interested in the player before and there is no reason why they shouldn't be considered as one of his suitors.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith