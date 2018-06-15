5 possible destinations for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial's manager confirmed his desire to leave Manchester United, here are 5 likely destinations for the talented winger.

Martial has indicated a desire to leave Old Trafford

The World Cup is the biggest story in the world right now but transfer news is never far away.

The admission by agent Philippe Lamboley that his client: Manchester United tyro Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford has become the biggest transfer-related item in the last 24 hours.

The warning signs had begun ever since Jose Mourinho joined the club in 2016. The taking away of the Number 9 jersey from the French youngster (was handed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic) was the first sign of trouble.

Martial was one of the few bright spots of Louis van Gaal's two-year reign at the helm of affairs for England's most storied club and it was expected that he would play a major role in the last concluded season. Like most of his teammates, he started the campaign well but like most of his colleagues, his performances/disposition were not to Mourinho's liking.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window made life even more difficult for the 22-year-old and his dropping from France's World Cup squad seems to have been the final straw.

He is set to be a hot commodity in the market, here are 5 likely destinations:

#5 Arsenal

Emery would love having a winger like Martial

Given Arsenal's current team and the rumoured targets, the club's reportedly going after, Martial would be a more than welcome addition for new manager Unai Emery.

For a team that had a lot of bog-standard wingers at the start of last season (Theo Walcott, Joel Campbell, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others), a clearout has happened and the team is now looking light on the flanks.

Armenian schemer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nigerian international Alex Iwobi, and Danny Welbeck have spent time as wingers under former manager Arsene Wenger. However, with the exception of Mkhitaryan, these other players have failed in this role.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the attack, Martial would be a brilliant option to play on the left. The Frenchman's dribbling skills, scoring ability, and versatility would add an element of unpredictability to the team.

Martial would find himself in a team where he would get a regular run-out and the chance to prove himself as the world-class talent he has been touted to be.