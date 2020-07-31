5 possible destinations for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi

A lot was expected from Matteo Guendouzi when he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and the young Frenchman has not disappointed in that regard.

In his debut season for the Gunners, Guendouzi managed a total of 48 appearances. He continued to get chances this season as well, but things changed when Mikel Arteta took over at the helm of Arsenal.

Guendouzi is considered a very arrogant player, but some say that his arrogance makes him a good player. However, this side of his game failed to impress Arteta.

The player's first displinary instance occured when Arsenal went to Dubai in February, and the second one, which involved Neal Maupay in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Brighton, could very well be the last straw.

Guendouzi has since been completely frozen out of the Arsenal team, and some fear he could be sold this summer to help the club fund new arrivals. On that note, here is a look at five possible clubs who may be interested in the Frenchman's services.

Five possible destinations for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi:

#1: Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel's PSG would be an ideal next club for Guendouzi.

Not a lot of people might know about it, but Matteo Guendouzi started his career at the PSG Academy. However, he decided to leave them in 2014 due to a lack of chances and joined FC Lorient. It's here where he made a name for himself before moving to Arsenal.

Advertisement

With PSG always looking to bring in exciting young players, and Guendouzi being a French player, they wouldn't shy away from bringing back the Frenchman who is now considered one of the most promising midfielders in football. Guendouzi may go on to replace Adrien Rabiot whom PSG lost to Juventus.

With the experienced Marco Verratti by his side, Guendouzi would learn from one of the best, and with Arsenal reportedly demanding just around £40 million for the midfielder, PSG could very well be interested in buying him.

#2: Lyon

With Houssem Aouar likely set to leave Lyon, Arsenal's Guendouzi could be his ideal replacement.

Another French club reportedly in the mix to secure the services of Guendouzi is Rudi Garcia's Lyon.

The seven-time French champions had a season to forget as they only managed to finish 7th in a curtailed Ligue 1 season that was called off with ten games remaining.

Guendouzi learned the game in France having started at the PSG academy and then moved to FC Lorient and eventually landed up at Arsenal. In his two years at the North London club, the midfielder proved himself to be one of the best in the league. Adjusting to Lyon's style of play should not be a problem for Guendouzi.

With Houssem Aouar most likely set to leave Lyon in a big-money move this summer, Arsenal's Guendouzi could be the ideal replacement. Given his pedigree, Guendouzi might want to join a bigger club than Lyon, but if nothing else works out and Arsenal want to sell, he might as well join them.