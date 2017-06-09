5 possible destinations for Diego Costa

With Diego Costa seemingly set to leave Chelsea this summer, here are 5 possible destinations for the striker.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 17:05 IST

What does the future hold for Diego Costa?

Despite having a 26-goal season, Diego Costa’s Chelsea future has never been so unsure. The Spaniard has come out today and made startling revelations about his relationship with Blues boss, Antonio Conte.

After a 2-2 draw with Colombia, Costa revealed to the press, “Conte has sent me a message telling me I’m not in his plans.” After a monumental bust-up midway through the season, this revelation only re-affirms what Chelsea fans feared at the time. Diego Costa will not be at Chelsea next season.

The Spaniard was Chelsea’s talisman in their recent title-winning campaign but it seems as though Conte feels the striker’s negatives outweigh his positives. Now it’s clearly time for the 28-year-old to find a new club to cause trouble at.

#5 AC Milan

AC Milan finished a point ahead of city rivals, Inter in 6th

Sky Sports understands that AC Milan are now in talks to sign Diego Costa. Milan are on the verge of becoming a powerhouse once again as they were taken over earlier in the year by a Chinese consortium. Meaning they now have the funds to buy Europe’s elite, starting with Costa.

Diego Costa is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes and Milan are looking to sign two of his other clients in James Rodriguez and Andre Silva. Regardless, talks have already begun between club directors and Mendes, meaning Costa already has one foot out of the door.

Costa’s style of play would suit Serie A, as it’s about tough 1 on 1 tussles between defenders and strikers. Diego relishes such battles where he can wind up opposing defenders through aggressive tackles.