5 possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future has become the talk of the town this summer. The Frenchman signed a new bumper two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain last May amid mounting speculation. At the time, it looked like Mbappe had decided to commit his future to PSG but things have changed over the last several months.

According to Sky Sports, PSG informed Mbappe via a letter earlier this week that unless he signs a new deal by the end of July, he will be sold this summer.

The 24-year-old has reportedly decided not to extend his contract and if he ends up leaving on a free transfer in the future, it will cause a lot of harm to PSG on the financial front.

Mbappe has been heavily linked to several European giants and PSG's asking price could be anywhere around £150 million. Let's take a look at five potential destinations for him if he does choose to leave the club this summer.

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea are rejigging their squad this term and given how overcrowded their dressing room was last summer, they have to go about it judiciously and swiftly over the next several weeks.

The Blues have already sold the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer. They have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and have been linked with him since the summer transfer window opened last month.

Mbappe has also worked with new manager Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. However, although Chelsea are capable of coughing up enough money to sign Mbappe, the lack of Champions League football this season could act as a deterrent in any potential deal.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United are yet another club that are capable of pulling off a deal for Mbappe. However, they already have quite a few solid transfer targets and seem to be working according to a plan. The Red Devils have already signed Mason Mount and are currently pursuing a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Additionally, they've also been linked with players like Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. As such, signing Mbappe will depend on United selling some of their current players freeing up some funds as their current resources already seem to be allocated towards other deals.

#3 Liverpool

According to Goal, Liverpool have emerged as a surprise contender to sign Mbappe. Agent Marco Kirdemir has claimed that the Merseysiders are willing to shell out around €300 million to sign Mbappe. Kirdemir told Marca:

“There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million.”

It's an outrageous claim and a club like Liverpool are unlikely to make as extravagant a splurge to sign any player. But the Premier League giants remain a potential destination for Mbappe even if he only eventually leaves PSG on a free transfer next summer.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market of late and it seems to be paying dividends as well. According to The Independent, Arsenal would be Mbappe's preferred destination if at all he ends up decides to move to the Premier League.

The French striker reportedly admires the evolution of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta and would love to win titles with the club. But practically, PSG's asking price for Mbappe lies way outside Arsenal's spending capacity.

As such, the possibility of a deal will depend on whether or not other clubs will make expensive bids for Mbappe and how PSG decide to resolve the situation.

#1 Real Madrid

Football fans all around the world are aware of Mbappe's previous flirtations with Real Madrid. The World Cup winner wants to emulate his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo and do great things at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Florentino Perez has already revealed that Real Madrid's spending for the summer is over. They're also keen to sign Mbappe to a free transfer next summer and Perez does not want to pay anything to PSG.

There is much tension between Real Madrid and PSG around the player and a number of other issues. Realistically, a move to Real Madrid is unlikely to happen this summer. But it is no secret that it is his destination of choice.

