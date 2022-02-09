5 possible destinations for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is likely to leave Liverpool this summer. The Senegalese international, who just won the AFCON 2021, has had a wonderful stint at Liverpool but this could be his last season at Merseyside.

In 244 appearances across all competitions, Mane has scored 107 goals and provided 44 assists for Liverpool. He played a crucial role in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

Nothing new on Sadio Mane's contract situation at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has entered the last 18 months of his contract. As per reports, Liverpool are yet to kickstart talks over a new deal indicating they are not too keen to extend his contract.

Mane will turn 30 in April and Liverpool don't hand lucrative contracts to players who cross over to the 30s as we saw with Georginio Wijnaldum last season. Even Mohamed Salah is finding it hard to land a new deal despite his heroics for Jurgen Klopp's men this season.

Having added Luis Diaz to the side in January, Liverpool are likely to cash in on Mane this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five possible destinations for Sadio Mane.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

This one is quite straight-forward. Kylian Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The Frenchman's current contract expires in the summer and he reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe's loss would be huge for PSG as the 23 year old has been a standout performer for them since joining in 2017. He has scored 152 goals and provided 77 assists in 201 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

While Mane is far from a long-term replacement, PSG could buy themselves some time by signing him in the summer. They can then have the luxury of not being rushed into finding a solution as Mane can operate at a high level for a few more years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I just know that we're happy here at PSG. He's a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "I've a great relationship with Mbappé. But we don't speak about his contract or his future - the decision is up to Kylian"."I just know that we're happy here at PSG. He's a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "I've a great relationship with Mbappé. But we don't speak about his contract or his future - the decision is up to Kylian". 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #PSG "I just know that we're happy here at PSG. He's a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make". https://t.co/CsZuWHZIUL

#4 Inter Milan

Atalanta BC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Inter Milan do not have much strength on the flanks. They've had to rely on Ivan Perisic and Alexis Sanchez to make things happen on the left wing. With both players now in the twilight of their careers, the Nerazzurri will need to bring in someone who can take over.

But due to their financial troubles, they cannot break the bank to sign an emerging star or a player who's at his prime. That's why Sadio Mane could be a great stopgap solution for them. He will be available for cheap and the Senegalese international has at least three or four more years in him.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic is attracting interest from Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add cover at left wing-back following Ben Chilwell's injury.



🗞 Mirror Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic is attracting interest from Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add cover at left wing-back following Ben Chilwell's injury.🗞 Mirror https://t.co/4pUslI0Zqi

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith