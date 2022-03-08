5 possible destinations for Marcus Rashford if he leaves Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may not be a Manchester United player next season. The Englishman has spent his entire life at Old Trafford but is reportedly pondering his future in the coming summer.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, the coming months could prove pivotal for him to decide his next destination.

Marcus Rashford could call it quits at Manchester United in the summer

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Things have not been all rosy at Manchester United in the past couple of months. Ralf Rangnick is trying to steady the ship, but internal conflicts, poor recruitment and shoddy performances have obstructed any worthwhile progress.

However, losing Rashford in the summer could be a massive blow, given his young age and potential. The winger is still one of the best talents in world football and has qualities which can be honed by other clubs if he moves on.

On that note, let's take a look at five possible destinations for Marcus Rashford if he decides to leave Manchester United in the summer.

#5 Arsenal

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have been commendable this season and have vastly improved since the previous campaign. With no European football this season, they have looked fresher and produced quality performances in the domestic arena.

AFC_TransferNews @ABTNews_AFC Hearing that Hearing that #Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United & if the player decides to leave, the London club could make a move. Several other English clubs are keen on him as well. #AFC 🚨 Hearing that #Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United & if the player decides to leave, the London club could make a move. Several other English clubs are keen on him as well. #AFC https://t.co/y8aJkHNw4E

The Gunners are a top-4 rival to Manchester United this season and could beat them to it since they are one point ahead and have 3 games in hand. The Emirates outfit are also likely to be on the lookout for a striker in the summer, following the sale of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will also be out of their respective contracts by the end of the current campaign.

Hence, Rashford, who already has experience of playing amongst Europe's elite and in England, could add a bit of spice to the Arsenal frontline.

Manchester United did steal Robin van Persie away from the Gunners in 2012 and the latter could now exact revenge by taking one of their rivals' better players.

#4 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Newcastle United are quickly becoming a financial behemoth in the Premier League. The Tyneside outfit was acquired by a Saudi-led consortium in October and splashed the cash on some top talents in the January transfer window.

Magpie 24/7 - Newcastle United @Magpie24_7



#NUFC The Chronicle reports that Newcastle United are keeping a watching brief on the situation with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. We are currently the bookies favourites to sign the England striker who isn't getting much game presently. #NUFC Fans The Chronicle reports that Newcastle United are keeping a watching brief on the situation with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. We are currently the bookies favourites to sign the England striker who isn't getting much game presently. #NUFC #NUFCFans https://t.co/hiQ9T4R7Gn

They could spend some more money in the summer and attract a few big names to compete against the big boys.

Rashford could certainly be a target, especially if the English international is keen on leaving. The Magpies may have signed Chris Wood in January but lack a world-class centre-forward. The Manchester United academy graduate could fill that role if he plays to his potential at St. James' Park.

Newcastle have always been a prestigious club and now have the financial backing to compete with the best in the business again. But they shall need top players to do so and Rashford is arguably one of the best English talents around.

#3 Barcelona

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona made a poor start to the current campaign but are well on track again under club legend Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard has revitalized the club's hopes of securing Champions League football next season but might need some additions in the summer.

While the Nou Camp outfit do have a bunch of attackers at the club, Rashford could add something different. Unlike several existing players in the squad, the Englishman is a direct runner and is lethal in front of goal. He can play on either wing or through the center as well. Moreover, he is of an appropriate age and can play for the better half of a decade at his next club.

Barcelona have previously been interested in signing the Manchester United ace and could rejuvenate their interest in him in the summer.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in world football. The 13-time UCL winners are leading the La Liga title charge this season and might be keen to bring in some reinforcements in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe is widely touted to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu but the Spanish club are apparently also keen on Erling Haaland. Although they do possess the prestige and financial clout to lure both of them to Madrid, there is a chance that they could also miss out on one of them.

In that scenario, there might be few better alternatives than Rashford. The Manchester United star can play in a front two or a front three or as a secondary striker as well. While he cannot be put in the same bracket as Mbappe or Haaland, he can be a massive difference-maker on his day.

Los Blancos are notorious for signing several "Galaticos" in a single transfer window and Rashford could be part of a similar strategy in the summer.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain are the definition of a "Super Club" in world football. The French giants have all the money in the world and possess the best superstars in the game.

However, Kylian Mbappe, one of their biggest assets, could depart in the summer once his contract comes to an end. If he decides to leave PSG, the Ligue 1 club are reportedly keen on replacing him with Rashford. The Manchester United star can guarantee goals alongside quality teammates and also has a knack for scoring in the big games. The former aspect would be appealing to the Parisians as they have been on the chase for European glory for quite a while now.

Rashford may not be a goal-scoring freak at the moment but has the tools to become a big player for PSG if they decide to sign him in the future.

Edited by S Chowdhury