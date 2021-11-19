5 possible future Ballon d'Or rivalries

The Ballon d'Or is, without doubt, the most prestigious individual prize in football. It has been difficult for nearly every footballer to even get a look-in as far as the award is concerned over the past decade. That is because the pair of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Ors.

Luka Modric is the only player to beat them both to the award in the last 13 years. So it's fair to say that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have exercised a duopoly of sorts over the Ballon d'Or.

Despite being well into their 30s, both Messi and Ronaldo continue to be two of the best players in the world. But we might be coming to the very end of their rivalry. Starting next year, we could see the Ballon d'Or going to other prominent players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five possible future Ballon d'Or rivalries.

#5 Ansu Fati and Federico Chiesa

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Ansu Fati is one of Barcelona's most prized assets right now. The teenager has been sensational for the Catalans in the limited time he has featured. That is precisely why they have added a €1 billion release clause to his contract.

Fati has inherited the legendary #10 shirt at Barcelona previously worn by Lionel Messi. He has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 60 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona already in his senior career. He looks set to go on to achieve great things.

Federico Chiesa was one of Italy's standout performers at Euro 2020. The Juventus winger has great technical ability and he compounds that with incredible work rate and intelligence.

Chiesa is already an elite attacker at the age of 24 and will hit his peak over the coming years. Chiesa and Fati could be two players who rival each other for the top individual honour in football in the future.

#4 Phil Foden and Pedri

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Phil Foden has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League. The technically proficient Englishman can play in a number of positions across midfield and the frontline. He showcases wonderful ball control and is very difficult to dispossess.

Foden has become one of Pep Guardiola's most potent weapons and he is almost certain to be a mainstay in the Ballon d'Or race in the future. Pedri is a maverick midfielder who has already impressed immensely at the age of 18.

The Barcelona midfielder has already drawn comparisons to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta. His technique is impeccable and is an extremely intelligent footballer who knows how to dictate the tempo of a game from the centre of the park.

Pedri was named the Best Young Player at Euro 2020 for his exploits with Spain as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Pedri and Foden are very likely to go head to head in future Ballon d'Or races.

