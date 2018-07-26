5 possible signings for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United

Since the emotional departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have been majorly underwhelming in the seasons gone by. The club has not won the league for 5 years now which is the longest title drought in the Premier League era for the Red Devils and it goes without saying that the fans are now desperate for success.

The 2017/18 season was another disappointing one for the club's folklore as the 20 time English champions ended it devoid of any major silverware.

Even though they concluded the Premier League and FA Cup with a respectable runners-up position, the case in Europe's top flight was even worse. Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of UEFA Champions League by suffering a giant-killing at the hands of Sevilla in the Round of 16.

As such, the team management are in full swing to bolster their squad by welcoming some new signings such as the arrivals of Lee Grant, Fred and Diogo Dalot.

However, in order to ensure success in the coming season, the club will patiently have to do more in the ongoing transfer window.

On that note, let us take a look at Manchester United's 5 most likely signings this summer.

#5 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro

Manchester United's left-back conundrum has long been the talk of the town owing to the uncertainty that prevails with regard to the aforementioned berth.

Ashley Young is the person who is currently deployed at the left-back position having received the green light ahead of Luke Shaw, who is clearly out of favour under Jose Mourinho. Nevertheless, Young is now 33 years old and is not going to get any younger as days pass by.

Consequently, Manchester United need a player who can be a long-term solution for their left-back woes. And Alex Sandro is the ideal person for such a role.

Plying his trade at Juventus presently, Alex Sandro has merchandised himself as a fine left-back thanks to his excellent showings in the past couple of seasons.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Sandro over a deal to bring him from Turin to Old Trafford.

