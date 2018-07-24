Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this summer

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.49K   //    24 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid lifting their 13th Champions League title

Since their sensational win in the Champions League final against Liverpool on 26 May 2018, Real Madrid have undergone a massive turnaround in the ongoing transfer market.

Zinedine Zidane has bidden adieu to his managerial position, Julen Lopetegui has taken the reins in the wake of his departure, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus for £99.2m and the trio of Vinícius Júnior, Álvaro Odriozola, and Andriy Lunin has been signed.

As such, Real Madrid are still in dire need of reinforcements particularly after the void created by the Portuguese megastar - Cristiano Ronaldo. High time for Florentino Pérez to step up to the plate!

And the unfinished transfer window, which is full swing at the moment, presents Los Blancos with the golden opportunity to pull off some much-needed signings in order to further bolster their star-studded squad for the coming 2018/19 season.

On that note, let us take a look at Real Madrid's 3 most likely signings this summer:

#3 Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Muenchen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski is a consistent figure in Bundesliga

Over the course of the past few years, Robert Lewandowski has merchandised himself as one of the finest centre-forwards in the football world. And that is the reason why he is still a sought-after personality in the ongoing transfer market in the face of a substandard World Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old has been the kingpin of the Bayern Munich squad since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, inspiring them to 4 consecutive Bundesliga titles.

In the 2017/18 season, he notched up 41 goals along with 5 assists in 48 outings across all competitions, which itself speaks of his finishing ability.

The Poland international is reportedly seeking a change of scenery in his career according to his agent.

Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it.

Consequently, Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on him as a replacement for Karim Benzema, who has endured a torrid season at Santiago Bernabeu and might be leaving the club any time soon.

