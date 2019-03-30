×
5 Possible signings for Real Madrid this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Feature
633   //    30 Mar 2019, 18:40 IST

Could Paulo Dybala be on his way to the Bernabéu this summer?
Could Paulo Dybala be on his way to the Bernabéu this summer?

Real Madrid have really struggled so far in this campaign. Whilst much of it was down to Santiago Solari's questionable tactics, the players have to be held accountable for such disappointing performances too.

Now that Zidane has returned, though, Madrid could be set to redeem themselves before the curtains close on the 18/19 LaLiga season and scrape back some of their dignity which was lost under Solari.

Madrid are currently in third place with 54 points, 12 behind their arch-rivals Barcelona, who continue to comfortably stroll towards the LaLiga title.

Many people have put their misfortunes down to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who arguably held the team together and often carried them in matches where they looked lackluster and weak. His absence has left a major hole in the squad that wasn't filled in the summer. They need to do that this time round, and so here are five players that they could possibly sign.

#5 Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FC Internazionale v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Internazionale v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Luka Jovic is a 21-year-old centre-forward who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. He has also featured for Serbia's national team on four occasions, having made his debut in June 2018 at the World Cup.

Jovic, despite popular belief, is actually on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica. The confusion stems from the fact he's been with Frankfurt for two years now, but his parent club will be more than happy to take him back. When he was initially loaned out, he had a market value of around £1.8m; now, his market value has soared to £50m. Benfica will probably be eager to cash in while the iron's hot, instead of using him and letting him turn cold.

In just 24 appearances for Frankfurt this season, Jovic has scored 15 goals and registered a further 6 assists. He is also the youngest player to have scored five goals in one match in the Bundesliga.

As well as being able to play as a centre-forward, Jovic can also be utilized on either wing thanks to his speed and strength on the ball. He also has a degree of trickery when a defender takes him on, which serves him well in the final third, as he doesn't have to rely on teammates for service as often as other strikers might.

1 / 5 NEXT
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
