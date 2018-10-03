5 Potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal

Ramsey is loved by the Arsenal faithful

Arsenal have gotten their season back on track after a rocky start which saw them finish pointless after the opening couple of league fixtures. Since then, Arsenal has been on an upward curve and have registered 7 wins on the trot, across all competitions and have jumped to 5th spot in the league table.

While the last month has been smooth for the Gunners on the pitch, off the pitch, they’ve had to face uncomfortable questions about their star midfielder, Ramsey. A week ago, reports emerged that Arsenal had withdrawn their contract offer for the Welshman.

Ramsey was expected to help usher in a new era at Arsenal with Emery considering him as a focal point in midfield. However, over the course of the first two months, Emery has quickly found out that Ramsey is not fitting into his system and is now looking to offload the Welshman.

Ramsey has been a vital cog for Arsenal over the years. He has been a big-match player and came up with winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals. A firm fan favourite, it would be extremely hard for Gooners to see Ramsey donning the colours of one of their rivals.

However, with his departure seeming imminent, the Gunners need to start planning for life after the Welsh wizard. Through the course of this article, we would look at 5 potential replacements the Gunners should look to sign once Ramsey bids adieu to the Emirates.

Here is a look at those potential replacements:

#5. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Loftus-Cheek hasn't unlocked his vast potential yet

The English midfielder has been at Chelsea for a number of years yet hasn’t really made the grade at Stamford Bridge. Last season, he was shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace and the strong midfielder gave a good account of himself, thus earning a ticket to Russia in the process.

At 1.91m, Loftus-Cheek is an imposing figure in the middle of the park. Additionally, he is blessed with quick feet and vision that one generally doesn’t associate with players his size. These attributes make him a complete midfielder. Though he has the talent to be playing regularly in the English top-flight, he hasn’t been nearly as consistent.

Hence, a change of scenery could be the right move in order to unlock his vast potential. With Ramsey set to leave, the Gunners could invest in Loftus-Cheek and provide him the platform to become a world-beater. He is cut out from the same cloth as Ramsey and would provide a good option centrally for the Gunners.

If the Gunners actually make a move for him in January or next summer is anyone’s guess right now. Though it would represent a huge gamble, his abilities suggest that it could be a gamble worth taking.

