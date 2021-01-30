5 potential destinations for Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has quickly become a household name in world football and is currently one of the hottest prospects in the game. The French defender, who has also been called up by Didier Deschamps to represent the national team, is a key player for a high-flying RB Leipzig side under Julian Nagelsmann.

Known for his aerial ability, strength, and ball-playing qualities, Upamecano was shown in the grandest stage last season for Die Rotten Bullen. RB Leipzig took the UEFA Champions League by storm and reached the semi-finals of the competition, before eventually losing to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old produced a string of magnificent displays at the back for his side and was one of the best players in the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Reports suggest Upamecano has a £42 million release clause that will be effective from the summer of 2021, with the Frenchman attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

On that note, here are five clubs that could be involved in a massive battle to secure his signature in the summer.

#5 Chelsea

Free-spending Chelsea have been heavily linked with Upamecano's signature, with new manager Thomas Tuchel likely to sign defensive reinforcements in the summer. With Thiago Silva in the twilight years of his career and the likes of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger blowing hot and cold, Chelsea need a central defender who can transform their backline.

Upamecano could be the perfect man to add more steel to their backline, as he continues to produce the good for Leipzig week in and week out. Chelsea raided the Bundesliga for Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in recent years and could well do so once again in the summer for the 22-year-old.

The towering defender will not be short of suitors and the Blues have a battle in their hands to snap him up.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United are another Premier League side to have been linked with Upamecano in recent months. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have improved defensively since the additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it could be argued that the former is yet to find his perfect central defensive partner.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have impressed in patches, but Maguire has led the defense almost single-handedly at times and could do well with another reliable defender to ease the pressure on him.

Christian Falk from SportBild has revealed that Manchester United are keen admirers of Upamecano, and if Solskjaer is looking to add to his rearguard this summer, the Frenchman might be the one he turns to.