5 potential destinations for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has arguably been the hottest young striker on the planet since making a breathtaking debut in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian sensation scored on his UCL debut before hitting the ground running at Borussia Dortmund last January.

Erling Haaland scored on his Bundesliga debut en route to scoring 37 times in 36 games in all competitions for his new employers, while continuing his exploits in the Champions League.

The 20-year-old has already notched up 14 goals in the Bundesliga and six in the Champions League this season despite missing a few games due to injury. Unsurprisingly, his blistering exploits have helped attract attention from the biggest clubs in the continent.

Five teams that could sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will have no dearth of suitors if he chooses to depart Borussia Dortmund.

Considering his current form, it could only be a matter of time before the prodigy is snapped up by one of the top clubs. So, without further ado, let us have a look at five teams where Erling Haaland could end up at.

#5 Manchester City

Manchester City could be one of several potential destinations for Erling Haaland.

With Erling Haaland likely to command a gargantuan transfer fee north of €100 million, cash-rich Manchester City could make a move for the much sought-after player.

As per reports, the Cityzens consider themselves one of the frontrunners to land Erling Haaland. Interestingly, the player's father - Alf Inge - was also a player for Manchester City.

The move makes sense from a footballing standpoint too, as Erling Haaland could be the long-term successor of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, who is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Moreover, under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, Erling Haaland could blossom into a more complete and devastating player.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United

Manchester United have been long-time admirers of Erling Haaland. They could have signed him last year, but the move did not materialise as the Old Trafford club apparently refused to agree on a buy-out clause and a percentage payout that were proposed by the player's agent.

However, after the Premier League leaders failed to land Jadon Sancho in the summer, they have turned their attention to Erling Haaland, who has been in sensational form this season.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer factor could also convince Erling Haaland to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world under the tutelage of his older compatriot.

Moreover, with the recent upturn in fortunes, Manchester United could be an enticing option for the young Norwegian, although a move is unlikely to happen before the summer.