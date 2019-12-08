5 potential milestones to look forward to on matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

The 27th edition of the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20 featured 32 clubs from 16 different UEFA member nations. Atalanta were the only tournament debutants in the competition this season.

Bayern Munich are the only team to have won on each of the five Matchdays while the Bavarian giants, along with Paris St. Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, Napoli and Barcelona being the only unbeaten teams in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

The trio of Bayern Munich, Juventus, and PSG qualified for the Round of 16 on Matchday 4 while a further 8 teams joined the qualified trio on the fifth matchday.

Ahead of the sixth and final Matchday of group-stage games, 16 teams are in contention for the 8 remaining places in the knockout round.

Let us have a look at 5 potential milestones on Matchday 6 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

#5 Most group-stage goals since the introduction of the Round of 16 in 2003-04

Since the second group stage of the Champions League was done away with from the 2003-04 edition, 259 goals after 5 Matchdays is the most at this stage of the competition.

48 goals on the final Matchday would breach the mark of most group-stage goals (306) that was set in 2017-18.

#4 Two players in contention to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's feat of scoring in each of the six group-stage games

Robert Lewandowski (10 goals) and Erling-Braut Haaland (8 goals) are the only players to have scored on each of the 5 matchdays of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

A goal by the season's leading goal-scoring duo would make either or both the only players after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in each of the 6 Matchdays of group-stage competition in the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Most group-stage goals in a season

Lewandowski (10 goals) is only a goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 11 group-stage goals set in 2017-18.

On Matchday-6, Lewandowski, along with Braut-Haaland, are the prime contenders to go past Ronaldo's record of most group-stage goals in the UEFA Champions League goals.

#2 Most hat-tricks in the Champions League

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share the record of most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League, with the competition's two leading all-time scoring netting three goals or more in a Champions League game on 8 occasions.

Either player can claim the record outright on matchday 6, as Messi's Barcelona travel to Internazionale and Ronaldo's Juventus are on the road at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

#1 Bayern Munich may become the 6th club to win all their 6 group-stage games

The only team to have won each game of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions after 5 Matchdays, Bayern Munich are in contention to join an elite quintet of teams to win all their 6 group-stage games in a Champions League season.

AC Milan (1992-93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994-95), Spartak Moscow (1995-96), Barcelona (2002-03), and Real Madrid (2011-12 and 2014-15) are the only teams to go perfect in UEFA Champions League group-stage campaigns.

