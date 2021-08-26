Thomas Tuchel guided Premier League giants Chelsea to their second UEFA Champions League title last season, just months after taking over from Frank Lampard. Things have just started for the German manager as he now aims to replicate last season's European form in the Premier League this season. With two wins from the first two Premier League games this season, things look promising.

Chelsea have signed just two players so far this summer, with Romelu Lukaku coming in for a club-record fee of £97 million and Marcus Bettinelli joining on a free transfer.

The Blues have been linked with Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez, with the transfer window in its final stretch.

The UEFA Champions League winners have done well in the transfer market by selling players in excess of requirements for over £100 million. There were a few surprise sales in the summer, with the likes of Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento and Tammy Abraham all leaving the club.

Chelsea have a lot of pressure to do well this Premier League season, but there are a few things that the fans can expect. On that note, here are

5 predictions for Chelsea's 2021-22 Premier League season

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga will challenge Edouard Mendy for the #1 spot from January

Kepa Arrizabalaga will look to reclaim his place

Edouard Mendy has become Chelsea's top goalkeeper ever since he joined from Rennes last summer. The Senegal star has provided solidity at the back and has made some tremendous saves to help the Blues.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has accepted his role at the Premier League club, despite being the world's most expensive goalkeeper ever.

The Spaniard did well in the few games he got last season, but those performances were not enough to push Thomas Tuchel into rethinking his goalkeeper choice.

However, Kepa has another golden opportunity this season as Edouard Mendy will be going away for the African Cup of Nations in January. This will be a crucial phase of the Premier League season, and the FA Cup will also begin for the top-flight clubs. This phase could see Kepa in goal for Chelsea. If he impresses, he could very well make a case to be made their #1 choice once again.

Kepa saved two crucial penalties in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month to help Chelsea beat Villarreal. He is high on confidence, and that could reflect in his performances this season, should he be given a chance by the Premier League side.

#4 More changes in formations

Thomas Tuchel could keep switching things up this season

Chelsea were operating with a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 under Frank Lampard, something Thomas Tuchel did not see working. The German came in and switched to a back three and has been working with a 3-4-3 formation most of the time.

This season, especially with the signing of Romelu Lukaku, there are chances of Chelsea changing formations game-to-game.

3-5-2 with Timo Werner or Kai Havertz partnering Romelu Lukaku is a possibility, while a 4-2-4 is also possible in games where they are chasing a win.

Thomas Tuchel has enough talent in the squad to switch formations within seconds in games, but we will have to wait and see if he plans a change any time soon.

