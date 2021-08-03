5 predictions for La Liga 2021-22

Last year, we got to enjoy one of the most closely-contested title races in La Liga history. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and even Sevilla took turns sitting at the summit. But it was Diego Simeone’s resilient Atletico Madrid side that had the last laugh.

This season, all three teams are shuffling their packs. We have had some interesting arrivals and unfortunate departures, making the 2021-22 La Liga season all the more enticing.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five predictions for the upcoming La Liga campaign, which is set to commence on the 14th of August.

#5 Veteran forwards to vie for La Liga Golden Boot

Lionel Messi

The Pichichi or La Liga’s Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards the competition has on offer. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are the three recent winners of the award, but it is the Argentine who has thoroughly dominated the charts. Last season, the Barcelona number 10 hit the back of the net a whopping 30 times to get the La Liga Golden Boot ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (23). We expect to see the two right up there in the upcoming season as well.

Alongside the Clasico rivals, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero and Iago Aspas could join in on the action. All three have a proven track record in front of goal and are capable of deciding the fate of a tie single-handedly.

Aguero, who has only joined from Manchester City this summer, might start a little slower than his counterparts. But Messi’s generosity should keep him afloat right until the end.

#4 Jan Oblak the favorite for the Ricardo Zamora Trophy

Jan Oblak

Throughout their history, Atletico Madrid have had the privilege of fielding some of the most underrated shot-stoppers in the world. Jan Oblak, who has won the prestigious Ricardo Zamora Trophy a whopping five times already, might not seem underrated. But he is still not as highly lauded as some of the other keepers in La Liga history.

The Slovenian goalkeeper maintained the lowest goal-to-game ratio between 2015-16 and 2019-20, bagging four Zamora awards in the process. Real Madrid's new signee and former Atletico Madrid keeper, Thibaut Courtois, broke Oblak’s streak in 2019-20. But the Rojiblancos 'keeper regained top spot with a ratio of 0.66 in 2020-21.

This year, Oblak seems to be the firm favorite to retain the Zamora Trophy. He has a commanding presence in the box, can organize his defense well, and looks to be in top shape, physically. A win - sixth in total for him - would make him the most crowned goalkeeper in La Liga, edging Barcelona legend Antoni Ramallets.

