5 predictions for Liverpool's 2021-22 Premier League season

A wounded Liverpool limped into the top four in the Premier League despite several injuries last season. The former champions will look to set the record straight in the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

A lot was said about how Liverpool were perhaps one of the worst champions at one point in the season, despite missing half their team with injuries. Take away two or three key players, and none of the top sides will be the same. Remove the entire centre-half pairing and a couple of midfielders, and any team will struggle.

A top-three finish was perhaps the best Liverpool could have hoped for, and a sublime end to the season saw them achieve that. The Reds have barely strengthened their squad this summer, but will head into the new season as a completely different animal.

The Reds are slowly finding their rhythm and will look to start the season on a high against Norwich City. But what are some of the things the fans can expect from the club this season? Let’s have a look.

#5 Harvey Elliot to finally get his big break

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Harvey Elliot, and the teenager could finally get his chance to impress this season.

Elliot impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, but is being used in a different role by Jürgen Klopp in pre-season. With the front-three pretty much locked, Elliot, depending on the opposition, could be used in the midfield three next season.

Elliot can run at defenders and has shown good passing range. But perhaps playing him in midfield could instill some discipline in him.

Klopp tried something similar with a certain Robert Lewandowski by playing him a number 10 role so he could see the entire game in front of him before eventually playing in a more attacking position.

Other players to watch out for include Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas. The latter, in particular, will hope to impress this season after an injury interrupted debut season at the club.

#4 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s new role to resurrect his career

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career is somewhat stagnating at the moment. A supremely talented midfielder who can drive at defenses, the former Arsenal man has struggled to find any consistency at Liverpool after a purple patch during his debut campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been used in a more central role in the front three in pre-season, and he could be used as a back-up for Roberto Firmino.

With Diogo Jota available, Klopp can use Salah or Mane in a false nine role, but Oxlade-Chamberlain’s passing and ability to drive at teams could be the ideal traits needed at Liverpool.

The 27-year old needs to succeed in his new role to stand any chance of prolonging his career at Liverpool and we feel he will take the opportunity with both hands next season.

