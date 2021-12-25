5 Premier League clubs who earned the most points in 2021

The Premier League enjoyed another highly successful year in 2021. Three of the four finalists in the Champions League and Europa League were clubs from the Premier League.

The title race between Chelsea, Liverpool and holders Manchester City this season is also set to go down to the wire.

Given the importance of winning points, Premier League managers are under immense pressure

A lot of managerial changes took place in the calendar year. Two Premier League legends, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were sacked this year by Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

However, a couple of Premier League stalwarts in Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira got their first bite at the Premier League cherry. Antonio Conte and Rafa Benitez also returned this year at Tottenham Hotspur and Everton respectively.

GOAL @goal The Premier League has an elite team of managers right now 🤩 The Premier League has an elite team of managers right now 🤩 https://t.co/aeycOPGoZP

All these new managers, along with the old ones, have just one thing on their mind, i.e., to gain points. In such a competitive league, managers’ jobs could be safe today and under threat in just a few weeks. Hence, earning points and wins along the way is imperative for a club of any stature. Here are five Premier League teams that won the most points in 2021.

#5 Manchester United - 71

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United narrowly (by 1 point) beat West Ham to fifth place. The most successful Premier League team of all time had a roller coaster of the year. During the first half of 2021, their ecstasy turned into agony when they were easily beaten in the title race by Manchester City.

During the summer transfer window, Red Devils fans had a lot to sing about. Apart from the homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 13-time Premier League winner also signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, they couldn’t perform as well as the Old Trafford faithful would have hoped for one reason or another.

Squawka Football @Squawka Liverpool's 5-0 win against Man Utd at Old Trafford is the largest away victory in the fixture's history.



An absolute battering. 😳 Liverpool's 5-0 win against Man Utd at Old Trafford is the largest away victory in the fixture's history.An absolute battering. 😳 https://t.co/38yNHflArn

They were beaten 5-0 at home by arch-rivals Liverpool and 2-0 by neighbors Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked days after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. Overall, they earned 71 points in 2021, a majority of which came during the second half of last season.

#4 Arsenal - 73

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

One team that has gone from strength to strength this season is North London-based club Arsenal. After a horrific start to the campaign, where they lost three matches in a row, Mikel Arteta’s men made a sensational comeback in the Premier League. A string of positive results, albeit against mid-table and relegation-threatened teams, have propelled them to fourth position.

Arsenal enjoyed a fantastic second-half last season as they conjured up 41 points in the Premier League, level with Chelsea and more than Liverpool. Overall, they have won 22 games this year, a figure just one shy of Chelsea and Liverpool’s 23 victories. This just shows what a commendable job Arteta has done at the Emirates Stadium.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 22 – No team have won more points (22) or recorded more victories (7) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Manchester City (19.7) and Liverpool (19.4) are averaging more shots per home game than the Gunners (17.9). Fortress. 22 – No team have won more points (22) or recorded more victories (7) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Manchester City (19.7) and Liverpool (19.4) are averaging more shots per home game than the Gunners (17.9). Fortress. https://t.co/E3G1bFxPML

It's no surprise that Arsenal will not be anywhere near the top of the table this season. But for a young side like theirs, finishing in the top four in the Premier League will be a massive achievement. The Gunners will have a chance to add to their 73 points this year as they face off against Norwich on Boxing Day.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh