5 Premier League clubs who produced the most tackles this season (2021-2022)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been enthralling so far, with several goals scored, several goals conceded and several flying tackles. Almost every team likes to have control of the ball to build attacks and score goals. Due to this, each club has several ball winners.

The Premier League has experienced a lot of end-to-end action this season

Several clubs have pressed from the front to try to win the ball high up the pitch. This has led to an increase in the number of turnovers of possession and a rise in tackles.

No one likes to see players getting injured after an ill-timed tackle. But winning the ball back with a perfect tackle and allowing their team to build possession again.

On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League clubs that have made the most tackles this season. (2021-22)

#5 Chelsea (380)

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have let few teams get past them in the Premier League this season. They were the league leaders in the first half of the campaign but have tailed off in the past two months. Their defensive resilience has come into question during this period but they have stepped up to the task.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chelsea are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to concede a single goal from open play this season…



The best defence in the world. Chelsea are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to concede a single goal from open play this season…The best defence in the world. https://t.co/TbC6uUOLaS

Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta and several others have turned ball winners for the Blues this term.

Moreover, a team that possesses N'Golo Kante is sure to be on the list for the most tackles. The Frenchman may have been injured for a while this season but is still a key part of their set-up. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are not far behind either. All of this has led to the West London club making 380 tackles in 24 games so far.

Manager Thomas Tuchel demands nothing but the best from his side. His team's defensive numbers are certainly making a good case for it.

#4 Crystal Palace (389)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace have surprised most critics with their performances this season. The Eagles came under new management this term and Patrick Vieira has not disappointed in his first six months in charge. His team have produced sparkling moments going forward and have been just as tough at the back.

The summer acquisitions of Joachim Anderson and Marc Guehi have paid off. Meanwhile, Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher have also done exceedingly well and allowed few to get past them. Will Hughes has also been a massive presence in the center of the pitch. Their collective pressing methods have led to Palace making 389 tackles in 22 games this season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Christian Nørgaard (64)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tyrick Mitchell (62)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Stuart Dallas (55)

Matty Cash (54)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher (50)



Both key to an exciting young setup at Tyrick Mitchell & Conor Gallagher both sit in the top 5 for tackles won in the #PremierLeague this season:Christian Nørgaard (64)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tyrick Mitchell (62)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Stuart Dallas (55)Matty Cash (54)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher (50)Both key to an exciting young setup at @CPFC Tyrick Mitchell & Conor Gallagher both sit in the top 5 for tackles won in the #PremierLeague this season:🇩🇰 Christian Nørgaard (64)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tyrick Mitchell (62) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Stuart Dallas (55) 🇵🇱 Matty Cash (54) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher (50) Both key to an exciting young setup at @CPFC. https://t.co/xKqiRVNtnu

Palace are only halfway through their campaign and sit in 13th spot in the league table. If they continue such performances, they could secure a top-half finish in the league table this term.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh