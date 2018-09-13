5 Premier League clubs with the most number of loaned out players this season

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 13 Sep 2018, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Batshuayi has been loaned out again this season by Chelsea

Loaning out a young player, who has been showing promising signs has been proven to be beneficial, not only for the player but for the club as well. We don't have to look too far back to see how loan spells can aid a player's progress. The progress of Harry Kane is a perfect example of what happens when quality players are given sufficient first-team exposure and playtime.

But nowadays, with all the money pouring in the league, every now and then clubs go out and sign a player they don't really know where to fit into their squad. And loaning out such a player becomes a way of just postponing the problem of having to deal with him.

Well, loaning out surplus players is still one of the best ways to develop a youth academy product into a future first-team player. And it seems every transfer window, more and more players get loaned out of the Premier League for whatever reason it may be. So, lets take a look at the PL clubs who have loaned out the most number of players this transfer window.

#5 Manchester City

Patrick Roberts is one of the players out on loan from Manchester City

Well, it is no wonder Manchester City are on this list. With a squad where even the substitutes bench is sometimes better than the opposition they face, it is no surprise that the only play time youth academy products can get is out on loan spells.

City have a really huge squad, with options to choose from in every position, so they loan out players. But who knows maybe few of these players will make the most of their chances and help establish the Manchester City academy as one of the most reputed academies in England

With 12 players loaned out this summer, it has the fifth highest number of players out on loan. And we can expect the number to stay the same or even increase if Guardiola decides to sign new players this January.

1 / 5 NEXT